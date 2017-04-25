Fulham Names Dan Walter Product Director, LED Drivers

Fulham Chooses Industry Veteran as Product Director to Guide Emerging "Clever" LED Component and Smart Lighting Strategy

HAWTHORNE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, has named lighting industry veteran Dan Walter Product Director, LED Drivers. Dan brings more than 13 years of commercial lighting experience to Fulham and will be responsible for managing Fulham's line of LED drivers, including managing the company's "clever" LED lighting strategy.

As part of his responsibilities, Dan will be defining the strategy to expand Fulham's line of clever LED drivers. As the lighting industry looks forward to smart lighting solutions, Fulham has been delivering clever lighting components designed to bridge the gap between today's commodity LED components and next-generation smart lighting systems. Clever lighting enables the Luminaire manufacturer to leverage the power of LEDs and digital lighting to create new and differentiated lighting products eagerly sought after by end customers. Fulham already has seen significant market demand for clever lighting capabilities for emergency LED drivers and LED retrofit kits. Fulham will display its latest clever lighting solutions at Lightfair International 2017, being held in Philadelphia May 9-11.

"Dan's strong background in the luminaire market and product development will prove invaluable as Fulham expands our clever LED lighting component strategy," said Russ Sharer, Vice President of Global Marketing. "Following our recent acquisition of Control Network Solutions, we see programmable LED components as an important foundation as we develop new DALI smart lighting solutions based on CNS technology."

Dan comes to Fulham from Ohyama Lights, a division of IRIS USA, where he served as Product Manager and Product Development Manager with responsibility for design and development of LED and other lighting products, including compliance with industry standards such as EnergyStar and DLC. Dan also has served as a Lighting Design Proposal Engineer for Johnson Controls Lighting Services and as a Technical Services Manager for Cree Lighting.

Dan served for six years in the U.S. Air Force, specializing in satellite and wideband communications equipment and avionics sensors. He holds a BA in Management from Ottawa University in Wisconsin.

