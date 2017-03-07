Fulham Names Jeremy Ludyjan to New Role as Senior Director of Field Marketing

New Global Marketing Role Created to Support Expanding Lines in Emergency Lighting, LED Retrofit Products, and Clever Lighting Components

HAWTHORNE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Fulham (www.fulham.com), a market leader in LED and lighting component innovation, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Ludyjan to the newly created position of Senior Director of Field Marketing. In his new role, Ludyjan will be responsible for serving as liaison between Fulham's global sales team and home office, helping to target markets and accounts.

Part of Jeremy's new responsibilities will be presenting Fulham's expanding line of clever lighting LED component products to OEMs and manufacturers. With the lighting industry moving toward smart lighting, a market niche has emerged between "cheap, dumb" lighting components and connected and controllable smart lighting systems. Fulham's clever LED products are programmable, giving vendors a means to differentiate their products with custom luminaire designs without having to retool manufacturing. Fulham also is seeing market growth for its emergency lighting LED systems and LED lighting retrofit kits.

"This is an exciting time at Fulham as we continue to develop clever lighting products that can be built into customer valued, differentiated luminaires," said Russ Sharer, Vice President of Global Marketing. "Jeremy will be instrumental in helping us learn from our customers and educate the market about the possibilities of clever lighting."

Ludyjan has more than two decades of sales and marketing experience in semiconductors and solid-state lighting. Before joining Fulham, Ludyjan was General Manager for Velocity Electronics with global responsibility for distribution of solid-state lighting components and finished goods to OEMs and lighting installers.

Jeremy is Lighting Certified by the National Council of Qualified Lighting Professionals and holds a degree in International Business from Texas Wesleyan University.

About Fulham

Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE. For more information, visit www.fulham.com.