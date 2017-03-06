Fulham Wireless Programmable WorkHorse LED Drivers Receive Pennwell 2017 Sapphire Award

Integrated wireless programmable one of the first clever lighting features from Fulham designed to lay the foundation for smart lighting solutions.

HAWTHORNE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, has received a 2017 Sapphire Award from LEDs Magazine in the LED Drivers Category. The Award was presented for Fulham's line of WorkHorse outdoor, programmable LED drivers with integrated wireless controls to simplify field installation and customization. The Sapphire Awards were presented last week at this year's Strategies in Light in Anaheim.

Pennwell created the Sapphire Awards three years ago to honor innovation and emerging technologies that advance the LED and solid-state lighting (SSL) market. Awards are presented for products in various categories to recognize advances in engineering and design in finished lighting products. Winners are chosen by an independent panel of judges consisting of lighting industry professionals, designers, and industry leaders.

"Wireless lighting controls are becoming essential for outdoor lighting and we are delighted that Pennwell singled out our WorkHorse outdoor LED drivers for a Sapphire Award," said Russ Sharer, Vice President of Global Marketing for Fulham. "Our partner, Tvilight, is a pioneer in IoT control, and together we are seeing demand for wireless lighting controllers for parking lots, pathways, and other outdoor areas, in addition to traditional smart city and street light markets. Wireless programmable LED drivers are just one of the clever lighting solutions Fulham is offering today as a foundation for smart lighting in the future."

In January 2017, Fulham introduced the WorkHorse LED Extreme family of constant current LED drivers designed for harsh environments. The WorkHorse LED Extreme XP units have integrated wireless controls and are available in 40W, 60W, 100W, 150W, and 200W configurations. The high-power WorkHorse LED units have MCU controlled circuitry, including MCU controlled health monitoring that allows for black box data to be captured for field analysis. All XP Series drivers can be programmed with custom dimming curves, custom NTC thermal feedback, and power output. Tunable output power enables the drivers to be substituted into luminaires without affecting performance or lumen output.

For more information about the WorkHorse LED drivers and other Fulham lighting products, visit www.fulham.com.

About Fulham

Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE. For more information, visit www.fulham.com.