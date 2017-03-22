Full force fight against hunger: First West CEO Launi Skinner

Equivalent of 1.35 million meals provided by local BC credit union

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - First West Credit Union's fight to eliminate hunger in B.C. communities reached record levels in 2016 announced First West Credit Union CEO Launi Skinner.

Over the course of 2016, First West's local divisions Valley First, Enderby & District Financial, Envision Financial and Island Savings collected more than 43,000 pounds of food for food banks and raised more than $450,000 for hunger related causes. "The response to our hunger awareness efforts has been overwhelming," says Skinner. "British Columbians from the Island to the Interior have rallied with us to take action on this social need and the impact is staggering -- together we raised the equivalent of 1.35 million meals for people and families."

Crowning last year's accomplishments, CEO Launi Skinner announced two milestones: the launch of The Full Cupboard to combat hunger on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands through the credit union's Island Savings division. First West also surpassed the $1 million fundraising goal for Feed the Valley four years early in its Valley First division which serves the Interior.

"Our credit union is so honoured to support all of B.C.'s 99 food banks through our ongoing partnership with Food Banks B.C.," Skinner explains.

This impact is felt by food banks across the province. "We cherish our partnership with First West through the Feed the Valley program," says Elizabeth Coss, Food Bank Manager, Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, Armstrong Food Bank. "Every year, we support approximately 450 individuals, consisting of 215 households with 160 children on limited incomes, to stretch their food budgets a bit further. The contributions we've received from First West have been invaluable in helping us to meet these needs."

Skinner anticipates continued momentum in the months ahead. "Food security is a cause that is near and dear to our hearts -- one that has been embraced by our employees and our members. We soon hope to meet $2 million in donations raised, along with thousands of pounds of food for B.C. food banks."

About First West Credit Union

Led by Launi Skinner, First West is British Columbia's third-largest credit union with nearly $11 billion in assets under administration, close to 250,000 members and more than 1,700 employees. It operates 54 branches throughout the province under the Envision Financial, Valley First, Enderby & District Financial and Island Savings divisions. Visit firstwestcu.ca for more information.

