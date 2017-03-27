Functional Generative Design Innovator Frustum Inc. Partners with Siemens to Increase Design Innovation for Additive Manufacturing

Siemens' NX software now fully integrates Frustum's Topology Optimization technology in its end-to-end additive manufacturing solution

BOULDER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Frustum, a pioneer in functional generative design and topology optimization software and a member of the Siemens PLM Solution Partner Program, today announced it is providing its topology optimization and next generation freeform geometry generator as an integrated module in Siemens' NX™ software. Engineers and designers using NX with Convergent Modeling™ technology in combination with the newly integrated capabilities from Frustum can blend topology optimization with traditional CAD data, overcoming a traditional hurdle in such workflows. Frustum is part of the Siemens next47 partner program, created to help support start-up companies with innovative, disruptive technology solutions.

"Siemens is excited to offer our NX customers this truly innovative topology optimization solution from our partner Frustum," said Bob Haubrock, senior vice president of Product Engineering Software for Siemens PLM Software. "Frustum's unique technology, now fully integrated with NX and its exclusive Convergent Modeling, fits with Siemens' approach and vision to free industrial designers and engineers to create the next generation of parts and products that closely match customer needs, reduce energy consumption, and drastically reduce the cost and time to market for these innovations."

Generative design refers to a category of software technology that automatically "generates" several design options -- based on input constraints such as material, function, weight, cost etc. -- in a fraction of the time it would take to create manually. Frustum's topology optimization software is a generative design technology that streamlines a product's shape by automating weight and material reduction while still retaining structural integrity. Convergent modeling is a new design paradigm -- available in the latest release of Siemens' NX computer-aided design (CAD) software -- that greatly simplifies the ability to work with geometry consisting of a combination of facets, surfaces, and solids -- such as those created through topology optimization. The integration of Frustum's technology with NX, enables the creation of an optimized design that can then be quickly refined and made ready for additive manufacturing, using Convergent Modeling.

Frustum's integrated technology allows industrial designers and engineers using Siemens' NX to discover and deliver novel, manufacture-ready parts and products with optimally balanced performance, structural strength and weight in a fraction of the time it would traditionally take. Designers can calculate, optimize, adapt and validate design options in parallel by running multiple scenarios, seamlessly adding force application points and load cases. Users can leverage Convergent Modeling to further edit or refine the results of a topology optimization study, gaining unparalleled design flexibility.

With Frustum, Siemens' NX users get topology optimization for additive manufacturing that generates fully optimized, printable designs, reducing the costs associated with part redesign, supports and post-processing. Frustum's integrated technology provides demonstrable benefits to a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive and heavy machinery by creating components and parts optimized for light-weight yet stiffer designs.

"As a partner with Siemens PLM Software, we are thrilled to be part of the Siemens' NX solution," said Jesse Coors-Blankenship, founder and CEO of Frustum. "This is great recognition for the power of our technology and optimization framework, which removes some of the barriers associated with additive manufacturing. We are excited to enable Siemens' NX customers to design fully optimized parts, ready for 3D printing, as well as empower them to move beyond the boundaries of traditional CAD geometry."

Frustum is also part of Frontier, the Siemens / next47 startup partner program which supports innovations in the areas of 3D printing, robotics and augmented/virtual reality, recognized for its ability to guide industrial designers towards the optimal shape of 3D metal parts.

About Frustum

Frustum is an innovative functional generative design company developed by mechanical engineers for mechanical engineers. Frustum's software solutions, available via its breakthrough, cloud-based optimization platform Generate and as embedded OEM, enable agile manufacturing. Industrial designers and engineers discover varied topology configurations quickly to deliver novel, manufacture-ready parts and products with optimal balance between performance, structural strength and weight. Frustum's next generation freeform geometry generator is the only solution that allows designers to blend topology optimization and traditional CAD data resulting in fully printable designs that eliminate the need and costs of part redesign. An early participant in the Siemens' Frontier Program, Frustum was recognized for its ability to guide industrial designers towards optimal shapes of 3D metal parts.

About next47

next47, Siemens' independent investment arm launched in October 2016, seeks to partner with innovative minds and turn big ideas into viable businesses. The dynamic next47 team acts as a venture capitalist, advisor and catalyst into Siemens for external start-ups and creative entrepreneurs, including Siemens employees. Its global presence in Silicon Valley and Boston, Germany, China and Israel positions next47 close to the major innovation ecosystems to identify, shape and grow future businesses for Siemens. For more information see www.next47.com

