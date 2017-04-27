Funding Announced for Habitat for Humanity Yukon Project in Whitehorse

WHITEHORSE, YUKON--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Habitat for Humanity Yukon will receive funding support from the governments of Canada and Yukon to initiate work on two 4-plexes for eight low income families in Whitehorse.

Habitat for Humanity Yukon has entered into a unique agreement with the Chu Níikwän Development Corporation to purchase a lot in the Whistle Bend subdivision in Whitehorse. The federal and territorial government support will allow for the purchase of the land and to begin the first phase of the project. It is anticipated that the first four homes will be ready in 2018 and the second four homes in 2020.

Quotes:

"This investment will be making a real difference in this community and the lives of eight families who will call these 4-plexes home. Our Government remains committed to working with our partners to develop and implement solutions to housing both in Yukon and across Canada."

- Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"We know that safe, adequate housing is a key component to healthy communities. The partnership between Habitat for Humanity Yukon and Government of Yukon exemplifies how government and community organizations can work together to improve the availability of affordable housing in Yukon."

- Pauline Frost, Minister responsible for Yukon Housing Corporation

"Habitat for Humanity strongly believes that families can build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership. We are very pleased to partner with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Yukon Housing Corporation and the Chu Níikwän Development Corporation on this exciting venture."

- Arthur Mitchell, President of Habitat for Humanity Yukon

Quick Facts:

Habitat for Humanity projects are consistent with Government of Yukon's mandate to increase affordable housing options across the territory.





Funding of $500,000 is being provided through the Canada-Yukon Agreement for Investment in Affordable Housing.





Since 2006, Habitat for Humanity Yukon has developed safe, modest and affordable homeownership for 18 lower income Yukon families.





CMHC has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of its operations. For more information, please call 1-800-668-2642. Follow CMHC on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook .





Yukon Housing Corporation was established in 1972 under the Housing Corporation Act. Yukon Housing Corporation has a broad mandate to address the housing needs of Yukoners, and develops and administers a variety of programs and services that supports this mandate, including loans, grants, building science research, education programs, staff housing, and social housing.





Habitat for Humanity Yukon was given official affiliate organization status in September 2004. Over the past 12 years they have built homes for 18 families in the following locations: Kodiak Place (1 unit, completed November 2006); Keewenaw Drive (2 units, completed July 2010); Wheeler Street (3 units, completed February 2011), Pintail Place (3 units, completed February 2013), Bailey Place (2 units, completed September 2014), Takhini River (3 units, completed November 2014) and Eldorado Road (2 units, completed January 2016). Habitat for Humanity Yukon is currently building a duplex in the Whistle Bend Subdivision of Whitehorse with partner families expecting to move into their new homes in May 2017.





Learn more: www.habitatyukon.org