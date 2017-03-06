FundThrough and Jobber announce integration that transforms the way Canadian contractors manage cash flow

Connecting with the FundThrough platform gives Jobber users the ability to advance payments on outstanding invoices inside 24 hours

TORONTO, ON and EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - A new partnership between FundThrough and Jobber offers field service businesses the means to manage cash flow and meet recurring business expenses despite slow client payment cycles, providing the ability to advance funds seamlessly and quickly from their Jobber invoices. Jobber users can import invoices directly from the app into FundThrough's funding platform and expect a funding approval response within 24 hours.

Canadian service businesses routinely suffer material financial pressures while waiting on large invoices to be paid; demands that include meeting payroll, buying supplies and securing new business. Adding to the pressure is the problem of late payments: service businesses in Canada receive payment later than net terms on nearly half the invoices they issue; 46.3% of invoices with terms over 10 days are paid late.

FundThrough's co-founder and CEO Steven Uster explains what the partnership means for business owners in the field:

"We're very excited to be working with the team at Jobber, who have an incredible passion for making the lives of small business owners easier. For many companies -- especially those working in the field -- there really aren't enough hours in the day to complete jobs and work on growing their business. Jobber's app allows service businesses to make the most out of every hour in their day, and that means optimizing operations, streamlining invoicing and payment, and focusing on their customers."

Jobber's CEO Sam Pillar thinks the two teams share very similar goals:

"FundThrough is a great match for Jobber, as we share that dedication to putting more power into the hands of small businesses. Starting today, Jobber's users can look forward to incredible control over cash flow using FundThrough's invoice funding integration to advance payments from unpaid invoices."

Both teams have developed technology platforms specifically designed for small business owners, fueling the growth of thousands of companies and giving them greater ability to compete in the market.

About FundThrough

FundThrough is Canada's leading invoice funding platform, empowering Canadian business owners to eliminate cash flow hurdles by advancing payments on outstanding invoices. Funds are available the next business day with one simple & transparent weekly fee applied to advances. Today, FundThrough funds millions in invoices each month for hundreds of Canadian SMBs. Key investors include ScaleUP Ventures and Real Ventures. Find out more at www.fundthrough.com

About Jobber

Jobber's cloud-based software helps service businesses get organized. Complete with mobile apps, powerful scheduling, online invoicing, and simple customer management, Jobber is the easiest way to run a service business. Since inception in 2011, more than three and a half million customers have been serviced by businesses using Jobber, with invoices totaling over $1 billion. For more information, visit www.getjobber.com (Twitter: @GetJobber)