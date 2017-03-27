Fura Appoints Ryan Ptolemy as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Fura Emeralds Inc. ("Fura" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:FUR) announces the appointment of Mr. Ryan Ptolemy as its new chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Ptolemy is a CPA, CGA and CFA charter holder and obtained a bachelor of arts from the University of Western. Mr. Ptolemy currently serves as chief financial officer to a number of public and private companies in the mining sector, particularly exploration and development stage companies. Mr. Ptolemy formerly served as chief financial officer for an independent investment dealer in Toronto where he was responsible for financial reporting, auditing, budgeting and internal controls.

The appointment of Mr. Ptolemy follows the resignation of Paul Bozoki as the chief financial officer of the Company. The board and management of Fura thank Mr. Bozoki for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Pursuant to Mr. Ptolemy's appointment, he has been granted a total of 250,000 stock options. The options have an exercise price of $0.20 and shall expire five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fura Emeralds Inc.

Fura Emeralds Inc. is a natural resource company which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Colombia.

Regulatory Statements

This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of officers on the Company and the grant of options. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of exploration activities; regulatory risks; risks inherent in foreign operations; and other risks of the oil and gas industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.