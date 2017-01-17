Furnished Quarters Adding 50 Apartments in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Furnished Quarters, the leading provider of temporary furnished apartments in the Northeastern United States and beyond, today announced the company's move to significantly expand its footprint in Brooklyn, New York. The corporate housing company now has fully equipped apartments in multiple luxury buildings in Downtown Brooklyn and Williamsburg. Expectations are that Furnished Quarters' inventory in this popular area will grow to 50 apartments by summer 2017.

"We added our first Brooklyn apartments a few months ago due to increased demand from our clients and guests," said Steve Brown, CEO of Furnished Quarters. "The apartments booked quickly and the requests continued to pour in. As a result, we've begun a full expansion into the Brooklyn market, adding new neighborhoods and more locations, as well as local staff to service the guests and apartments."

New corporate apartment buildings include Fifth & Wythe in Williamsburg, and Avalon Fort Greene in Downtown Brooklyn. These will include studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom furnished apartments.

Fifth & Wythe marks Furnished Quarters' entry into the trendy Williamsburg neighborhood. Dining, nightlife and boutiques are all steps away including Toby's Estate Coffee and Whole Foods Market. A short walk to Williamsburg Waterfront Piers provides impressive Manhattan skyline views. Building amenities include a scenic roof deck equipped for summer grilling and a second floor courtyard.

Avalon Fort Greene in convenient Downtown Brooklyn is amenity-packed with a state-of-the-art fitness center, private clubhouse, 17,000 square foot outdoor urban park, resident's lounge, and valet parking.

Furnished Quarters has also added corporate apartments at City Tower, its first location in the Brooklyn market. This luxury building, located in Downtown Brooklyn, is within walking distance of Barclays Center as well as parks, shopping, and entertainment. Amenities include a 43rd-floor rooftop deck and a state-of-the-art fitness center with expansive views. The property also features a concierge, private event space, 18th-floor residents' lounge, and basketball court.

About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters provides stylish, fully equipped temporary furnished apartments, both nationally and globally. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of short-term housing in the Northeastern United States, with a focus on New York City and Boston. Corporate clients have one-call access to over 40,000 furnished rentals worldwide that are sourced, vetted and managed by Furnished Quarters' Global Solutions Center. Additionally, the company's Q&A Residential Hotel in Lower Manhattan offers hotel-style stays in full-sized apartments. For more information visit furnishedquarters.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/13/11G127359/Images/10CityPoint-7951-3211e04476ab8e89ae4ac4fd63e35777.jpg