Furnished Quarters Introduces Newly Designed Corporate Apartments in New Jersey

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Furnished Quarters, the leading provider of temporary furnished apartments in the Northeastern United States and beyond, today announced the availability of newly designed apartments in Jersey City and Hoboken. The roll-out of these contemporary designs encompasses 2 buildings -- 333 River Street and Grove Point.

Furnished Quarters is one of the few corporate housing companies to retain its own in-house design team. Craig Partin, Chief Sales Offer for Furnished Quarters, notes, "Furnished Quarters values design as a significant part of the guest experience, providing the in-home atmosphere that makes every stay special." Partin added that their unique modern designs are specific to each building and neighborhood in which the apartment is located. 333 River Street brings in calming blues and juxtaposes geometric art. Grove Point offers tailored stripes and red accent pillows and chairs.

These buildings provide some of the best city skyline views of Manhattan anywhere. Grove Point at 100 Christopher Columbus Drive in Jersey City offers easy access to Manhattan with a PATH commuter train station right at its door, landing residents in the Big Apple within minutes.

This luxury building features a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool and resident lounge. 333 River Street is in the heart of Hoboken, enabling guests to enjoy the nightlife, restaurants, cafes and galleries while providing a quick commute to the city via ferry, bus or train. The best part is that guests stay in luxury urban apartments for significantly lower cost than Manhattan, with travel to most city locations taking the same or even less time.

Furnished Quarters will complete the design of all its New Jersey corporate apartments this May when it premiers the new look of another Jersey City high-rise, Marbella, located at 425 Washington Street.

About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters provides stylish, fully equipped temporary furnished apartments, both nationally and globally. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of short-term housing in the Northeastern United States, with a focus on New York City and Boston. Corporate clients have one-call access to over 40,000 furnished rentals worldwide that are sourced, vetted and managed by Furnished Quarters' Global Solutions Center. Additionally, the company's Q&A Residential Hotel in Lower Manhattan offers hotel-style stays in full-sized apartments. For more information visit furnishedquarters.com.

