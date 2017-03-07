Furnished Quarters' Kacey Lasczak Named CHPA Individual of the Year for 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Furnished Quarters is thrilled to announce that Kacey Lasczak, Director of Relocation Sales, has been given the "Tower of Excellence" Award for 2017 Individual of the Year from the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA). This prestigious honor was presented at CHPA's annual conference in Huntington Beach, California on March 1. Employees who work for a company with more than 300 corporate housing units -- and who have demonstrated excellence within their company as well as service dedication and industry involvement -- were eligible for the award.

"Kacey Lasczak is one of the most well-known faces in the corporate housing industry, having relationships with, and the respect of, virtually every CHPA member," said Craig Partin, Chief Sales Officer for Furnished Quarters. "She works continually to advance Furnished Quarters and the corporate housing industry as a whole, and is revered for her invaluable support of colleagues, partners and vendors."

"We couldn't be more proud of Kacey's accomplishments and her recognition by colleagues and peers," said Gary Brown, President of Furnished Quarters. "Kacey is an advocate for her clients, a mentor to her co-workers and a trusted partner to so many corporate housing professionals. Furnished Quarters is extremely lucky to have her as part of our team."

Lasczak has over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, 13 of those as a seasoned sales expert with Furnished Quarters. In her role as Director of Relocation Sales she is one of the top revenue producers for the company, providing guidance for new opportunities and company growth.

Lasczak has been a member of CHPA for over 10 years and has participated in many of its task forces -- specifically the New Member, Industry Event, Silent Auction, and NextGen task force. Lasczak is also a CHPA study contributor. She believes strongly in furthering knowledge acquisition within the business travel industry which led her to organize monthly education programs. As such, she is VP of Programs for the Connecticut Chapter of the GBTA (Global Business Travel Association) and is responsible for planning the monthly meetings and subject matter. Additionally, Lasczak believes in giving back. For the past 6 years, she has initiated and run a philanthropy initiative at Furnished Quarters for the organization, Kids in Crisis. The company sponsors a family and provides them with everything necessary from necessities and food to presents so they can have a holiday celebration.

About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters provides stylish, fully equipped temporary furnished apartments, both nationally and globally. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of short-term housing in the Northeastern United States, with a focus on New York City and Boston. Corporate clients have one-call access to over 40,000 furnished rentals worldwide that are sourced, vetted and managed by Furnished Quarters' Global Solutions Center. Additionally, the company's Q&A Residential Hotel in Lower Manhattan offers hotel-style stays in full-sized apartments. For more information visit furnishedquarters.com.

