Furnished Quarters to Host Bideawee Pet Adoption in Jersey City April 27th

JERSEY CITY, NJ--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Furnished Quarters, the leading provider of temporary furnished apartments in the Northeastern United States and beyond, is collaborating with animal welfare organization, Bideawee, to host a pet adoption event in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The event will take place at the entrance to the Grove PATH Station (PATH Plaza), just steps from Furnished Quarters' residences at apartment buildings Grove Pointe and Marbella. Meet adoptable dogs and cats of all ages and sizes on Thursday, April 27th from 4 to 7pm. Bideawee's Mobile Adoption Van will be on site for passersby or pet-seekers to get to know these adorable four-legged friends. There will be giveaways for both people and pets at this special community event.

"We have a company-wide appreciation for animals, inviting our guests to bring their beloved dogs and cats with them when they stay at our locations," said Steve Brown, CEO of Furnished Quarters. "That's why we are honored to work with Bideawee to help find welcoming homes for these pets with our guests and neighbors."

"Identifying great families for our pets is so important and we rely on adoption events to get the word out and find our rescue animals good homes," said Dolores Swirin-Yao, President/CEO of Bideawee. "We thank Furnished Quarters for their support and assistance with our upcoming adoption event. They clearly share our enthusiasm for rescuing animals!"

About Furnished Quarters

Furnished Quarters provides stylish, fully equipped temporary furnished apartments, both nationally and globally. The company, established in 1998 in New York City by brothers Steven and Gary Brown, is the largest independently owned and operated supplier of short-term housing in the Northeastern United States, with a focus on New York City and Boston. Corporate clients have one-call access to over 40,000 furnished rentals worldwide that are sourced, vetted and managed by Furnished Quarters' Global Solutions Center. Additionally, the company's Q&A Residential Hotel in Lower Manhattan offers hotel-style stays in full-sized apartments. Pets are welcome in most Furnished Quarters apartments, and at Q&A Hotel. For more information visit furnishedquarters.com.

About Bideawee

Bideawee, which means "stay awhile," in Scottish, is one of the country's oldest and most respected animal welfare and pet adoption organizations. Founded in 1903, Bideawee's mission is to be Greater New York's leader in rescuing, caring for, and placing homeless cats and dogs with people who love them. Bideawee provides an array of high touch services including adoption centers, animal hospitals, pet therapy programs, and pet memorial parks that serve pets and pet lovers on their lifelong journey together.

Bideawee is a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 humane animal organization and 100% of Bideawee's funding comes from private sources. Bideawee operates in New York City, Wantagh, and Westhampton. For more information, visit: bideawee.org.

