Fuselier and Associates Handles Public and Private Company Debt; Restore Your Company with Financial Turnaround

RICHARDSON, TX--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - Fuselier and Associates Financial, certified debt negotiation specialists (www.fafhelp.com), today announced it is expanding to restructure secured and unsecured debt for both private and publicly traded companies.

"Fuselier has had 25 years of success handling corporate turnarounds by restructuring the debt load and assisting with financial consulting and cash flow management," said Jason Fuselier, JD. "Fuselier has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has assisted thousands of companies nationwide in negotiating their commercial debt to allow them to move forward. We have helped companies from start-ups to multi-million-dollar corporations, including some of the world's largest companies."

"We will tailor a specific strategy that meets the needs of the client, not a 'one size fits all' approach," said Dr. Jean R. Fuselier Sr., President and CEO. "So many companies, both public and private, are struggling with debt and our company, with experts in finance, accounting, mergers and acquisition and management, can help them find solutions to seemingly intractable debt problems."

"We are pleased to offer services to assist publicly traded companies, which most debt specialists avoid," said Jason Fuselier. "We have a strong negotiating team, with diverse backgrounds, that sets us apart from competitors in the industry."

ABOUT FUSELIER & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL: "The Fuselier & Associates Team has handled several cases for my company since April 2015. The services have been very satisfactory both result wise and the whole process. I am also very happy with the personal touch they all beam out to customers, starting from Dr. Jean, Jason, Stacy, Tammy, Kim and everyone else. You are good team, keep it up."

"Initially I was skeptical that Fuselier & Associates could help me, but I had run out of options and was backed up against the wall. I am very pleased that they were able to achieve me an actual savings of 55% and avoid costly legal expenses and court fees. All of the support staff and principals at Fuselier were competent, timely, professional and results driven. I recommend Fuselier & Associates to anyone seeking a desirable settlement experience."