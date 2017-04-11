Fusion Advances its Powerful SD-WAN Solution with a New and Enhanced Customer Portal

Expands Value of Fusion's Single Source Solutions with Dynamic Network Optimization, Rapid Deployment and Real-Time Application Performance

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, has launched a new and enhanced customer portal that will significantly advance its leading edge SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) cloud network solution. This centralized automation and cloud management tool enables customers to fully control business policies, ensures optimal application performance, and delivers rapid, low touch deployment with 24 x 7 x 356 monitoring and maintenance.

Fusion is introducing its powerful new SD-WAN portal at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 10-13, 2017, Booth #237.

Fusion expects this powerful new enhancement to its leading-edge cloud network solution to advance its position in the rapidly expanding SD-WAN marketplace, which IDC anticipates growing to $6 billion by 2020. SD-WAN first gained significant industry recognition for its low-cost, high value benefits as recently as 2015, and by 2019, a full 50% of enterprises are expected to deploy SD-WAN solutions in some or all of their branches.

SD-WAN is a transformational network solution that uses software and cloud-based technologies to optimize the delivery, deployment and management of WAN services. Traditionally, enterprises have had few network options to provide secure, high-performing, high availability access to business-critical applications that have been housed and maintained in their on-premise data centers.

With SD-WAN, the cloud is the network, allowing multi-branch enterprises to benefit from high bandwidth, low cost Internet-based network connectivity. Unlike other service providers, Fusion has built a robust, geographically diverse nationwide network that offers customers multiple options to engineer an optimal network solution. Fusion's cloud-based SD-WAN solution is transport-independent, working across any combination of circuits as it dynamically optimizes the network.

"Fusion simplifies cloud access while at the same time expanding customer choice with our advanced Over the Top and On-net solutions," said Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President of Business Services. "With the introduction of our new SD-WAN customer portal, Fusion is advancing its leadership in the industry in providing a full range of connectivity options, delivered over our own diverse, nationwide network.

"We are particularly excited to have selected Channel Partners as the venue for announcing this game-changing enhancement to our already transformational SD-WAN solution. We look forward to welcoming new and existing partners to our booth to demonstrate our end-to-end cloud solutions suite and highlight the many ways that Fusion delivers optimal solutions for our customers, ensuring the highest levels of quality, reliability and security," Mr. Markman concluded.

About Fusion