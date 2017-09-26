Fusion Awarded a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Excellence Award

Fusion SD-WAN Solution Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Fusion SD-WAN a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Excellence Award.

Fusion SD-WAN is a transformational network solution that uses software and cloud-based technologies to optimize customer networks, allowing multi-branch businesses to benefit from high bandwidth, low cost Internet-based network connectivity. Fusion's cloud-based SD-WAN solution is transport-independent, working across any combination of circuits as it dynamically optimizes the network.

"Long before SD-WAN gained wide acceptance in the marketplace, Fusion had already spent years developing, delivering and perfecting its leading edge, software-defined network solution. When the cloud is the network, access is simplified, enabling Fusion to optimize the delivery, deployment and management of WAN services," said Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President of Business Services.

"Unlike other providers, Fusion has built a robust, truly diverse nationwide network that enables us to expand customer choice with both Over the Top and On-Net solutions. We were pleased to introduce our powerful new customer portal at Channel Partners this past April, which further advanced our leadership in providing a full and integrated suite of advanced, single source cloud solutions," Mr. Markman continued.

"Congratulations to Fusion for receiving a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Fusion's SD-WAN solution has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from Fusion in 2017 and beyond."

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Excellence Awards have been bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

Winners of the SDN Excellence Award will be featured in the next issue of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

About Fusion

Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud services platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.