Fusion Capital Management and AdvisoryWorld Partner to Streamline Financial Advisory Practices Nationwide

Announces Fusion Capital Management as an Early Adopter of AdvisoryWorld's New Lead Generation Tool Acquire

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Fusion Capital Management, a premier financial advisor platform providing turnkey asset management solutions, today announced their partnership with AdvisoryWorld, a leading software provider for financial advisors. Through the partnership, Fusion advisors will have immediate access to AdvisoryWorld technology including the Advisor Proposal Generator, SCANalytics, and the recently launched Acquire.

"With new regulations looming and clients' digital expectations only increasing, an advisor's selection of the correct technology is paramount to he or she achieving long term success," said Ryan J. Borer, Founding Partner and CEO of Fusion Capital Management. "'We are continuously evaluating technology at Fusion and testing new tools on the market for our advisor clients. When evaluating new technology, we consider the advisor clients' user experience and interaction as well as the ease of the technology's integration process to reduce stress on service and reporting teams. AdvisoryWorld's new lead generation tool Acquire and their Advisor Proposal Generator and SCANalytics tools satisfy both of our evaluation fronts by providing high quality user interaction in an advisor's branding while permitting a seamless flow of data not only between their own tools but also across our custodian TD Ameritrade and other industry leading advisor technology providers."

This new partnership along with Fusion's early adoption of AdvisoryWorld's newest tool, Acquire, creates a seamless workflow for Fusion advisors that spans the entire client life cycle -- from prospect lead to new client and beyond. AdvisoryWorld's integrations with industry leading CRM, portfolio management, and financial planning platforms, as well as their Financial Services Partner Network that includes TD Ameritrade enables an efficient flow of data between all technology implemented in an advisor's practice reducing errors and further streamlining the advisory process.

Michael Wilson, President and COO of AdvisoryWorld, adds, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Fusion Capital Management as well as their early adoption of the newest addition to our technology suite, Acquire. This partnership was fortified by our shared commitment to streamlining and improving financial advisory practices. At AdvisoryWorld, we work tirelessly to support and enhance the advisor-client relationship with high quality risk and portfolio analytics combined with customized digital client interactions and are thrilled to be able to support even more advisors through this new partnership."

Fusion Capital Management leverages technology, process, and, most importantly, people to enable advisors and institutions to do what they do best -- service their clients. They provide a complete solution for investment advisor representatives, registered investment advisors and institutions seeking the professionalism and advanced technologies of a larger organization while also craving the personalized attention and relationship of a small firm. AdvisoryWorld technology enables RIAs and other investment professionals to build and demonstrate investment portfolios through a repeatable and scalable workflow. In addition to providing financial service firms with white labeled client experiences, reports and proposals, AdvisoryWorld users enjoy the flexibility to optimize portfolios using the efficient frontier as well as analyze risk metrics and manage risk by using several Modern Portfolio Theory statistics such as Alpha, Beta, R2, Sharpe Ratio and Correlation. For more information on Fusion and AdvisoryWorld's partnership, please visit www.fusioncm.com/technology.

About Fusion Capital Management

Fusion Capital Management is a premier advisor platform providing a turnkey asset management solution that leverages the technology, process and -- most importantly -- people to enable advisors and institutions to do what they do best -- service their clients. We provide a complete solution for investment advisor representatives, registered investment advisors (RIAs) and institutions seeking the professionalism and advanced technologies of a larger organization without losing the personalized attention and relationship of a small firm. For more information, please visit www.fusioncm.com.

About AdvisoryWorld

AdvisoryWorld is the leading provider of investment analytics, portfolio modeling and proposal generation technology for the financial services industry. Their technology is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and Professional Services. Founded in 1987, AdvisoryWorld is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and currently services over 30,000 investment professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.advisoryworld.com.