Fusion Engages MZ Group to Expand Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, has engaged IR specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to manage a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Fusion management to develop and execute a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. This structured campaign will highlight Fusion's recent business successes and its strong position in the cloud services market.

Fusion is the single source for the cloud for companies of all sizes, and is transforming the way technology is delivered to and consumed by businesses. As a result of its approach to provide businesses with a fully integrated suite of end-to-end cloud solutions, Fusion has differentiated itself in the marketplace relative to competitors that typically offer only one or two services.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm has six offices across North America, a strong presence in Asia and Brazil, and maintains extensive relationships with investors throughout Europe. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Chairman of MZ North America, Matt Hayden and Managing Director of MZ North America, Chris Tyson will be advising Fusion in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows across key cities and building brand awareness with the financial media.

"Fusion welcomes its partnership with MZ Group, the world's largest independent IR firm. Following our successful acquisition of Apptix, paired with solid execution across the enterprise, we are partnering with MZ to expand and strengthen our investor relations program," said Matthew Rosen, Fusion's Chief Executive Officer. "MZ provides the reach and established track record to develop and enhance our relationships with high quality retail and institutional investors seeking investments in the dynamic and rapidly growing cloud services space. We are confident that our partnership with MZ will exceed the expectations of our investor base."

Matt Hayden, Chairman of MZ Group North America, commented, "MZ Group is excited to have the opportunity to partner with a technology leader like Fusion. After watching the Company execute during the past three years, we are impressed with all it has accomplished. Fusion provides a compelling value proposition to its customer base, which is something we identify with and that fits well into our portfolio of partner companies. We are convinced that Fusion is at an inflection point with its business and that its value proposition will resonate with investors, and are confident in our ability to execute for Fusion and ultimately help grow value for its shareholders."

About MZ Group

MZ, founded in 1999, combines capital markets intelligence, global investor targeting, IR technology, corporate governance, media and corporate communication and IR consulting, providing comprehensive programs that successfully build and manage shareholder value. With a team of highly experienced senior professionals and an integrated service portfolio, MZ ensures that companies are provided with the right tools and strategies to interact effectively with the investment community and the media, successfully conveying the investment message. MZ's market intelligence, advisory and tactical support activities for investor relations and corporate communications programs are underpinned by a comprehensive IT infrastructure, allowing companies to rapidly achieve global standards of best practices. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Fusion