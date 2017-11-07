Fusion Enhances its Award-Winning, Proprietary UCaaS Solution

Introduces MobileConnect Feature and Application Advancements

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, today announced that the company has introduced a number of enhancements to its award-winning MobileConnect UCaaS solution, which increases business productivity with a seamless user experience that can be used on any mobile device or desktop. Fusion's MobileConnect integrates voice and video calling, instant and group messaging, presence and desktop sharing, connecting employees, customers and stakeholders on any desktop or mobile device. The powerful UCaaS solution is offered as a key element of Fusion's Single Source Cloud Solution, which integrates a full range of cloud-based voice, connectivity and computing services to provide everything a business needs to successfully migrate to the cloud.

Fusion's MobileConnect UCaaS solution enhancements include:

An updated user interface on all desktop, Android and iPhone devices improves the customer experience with a faster, more efficient way to navigate through applications

Faster information and push notifications are provided for Android users

iPhone's Callkit integration improves call handling and call history and delivers Bluetooth connectivity and Apple Car Play integration

iPhone users can now reach Siri through MobileConnect to text, phone or video call

"Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud services platform enables the integration of a full range of cloud solutions and allows us to introduce productivity-enhancing features and applications seamlessly, relieving business of the burdens of upgrade and update while removing end of life concerns," said Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President of Business Services.

"Our cloud solutions have been developed to help businesses do more as they save more, combining the benefits of the cloud with On-net and Over the Top access for a complete single source solution that drives efficiency and productivity across the enterprise," Mr. Markman continued.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.