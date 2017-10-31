Fusion Migrates Rapidly Growing Natural Food Chain to the Cloud in Agreement Expected to Reach $3.3 Million in Value by 2019

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that its award-winning cloud communications solutions have been deployed successfully in more than 100 of the 250 locations of a rapidly expanding chain of natural food stores. The retail chain, which offers a full range of organic and healthy living products, currently operates in fifteen states nationwide and has grown nearly 20% annually since 2011.

The three year agreement reflects the increasing adoption of Fusion's Single Source Cloud Solutions for businesses migrating to the cloud, and underscores its success in developing specialized solutions for key verticals.

The company highlighted Fusion's agility in customizing a fully integrated cloud solution to meet the company's rigorous requirements as an important factor in its decision to migrate its communications infrastructure to the Fusion cloud. It further cited the flexibility of Fusion's advanced, proprietary Fusion360 cloud services platform, which enabled Fusion to customize and integrate business-critical applications to simplify the employee experience. The company was also impressed with the professionalism of Fusion's dedicated project management team and the efficiency of its service delivery process.

"This rapidly growing enterprise trusted Fusion to facilitate its move to the cloud based on our demonstrated ability to meet its clear criteria for a successful migration; flexibility in customizing solutions to facilitate the transition for employees and customers; meeting the specialized requirements of the retail industry; guaranteed service excellence; and the dedication of a team of experienced professionals," said Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President of Business Services.

"We are confident that Fusion's Single Source Cloud Solutions, which deliver everything a business needs to successfully migrate to the cloud, will help this company increase productivity and efficiency across the enterprise while reducing costs. We look forward to growing with this expanding organization and continuing to find new ways to help advance its success," Mr. Markman continued.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.