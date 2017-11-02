Fusion to Present at the 8th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 16, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, today announced that its CEO Matthew Rosen will present at the 8th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 12:50 pm ET. The Conference will be held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY.

A live webcast of Mr. Rosen's presentation will be available at the time of the presentation at Fusion's Investor Relations website, http://ir.fusionconnect.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation and can be accessed at the same address.

Mr. Rosen will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative. You may also email your meeting request to FSNN@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

