Fusion Receives 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

Fusion's Contact360 Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Solution Recognized for Industry Innovation and Quality

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the company's Contact360 cloud contact center solution as a recipient of a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. These awards recognize the most innovative and highest quality IP communications brought to market, or updated, in the past year.

Fusion's Contact360 provides businesses of all sizes an advanced and feature-rich cloud-based contact center solution once available only through costly premise-based offerings reserved for the largest enterprises. Fully integrated with Fusion's award-winning Fusion360 cloud services platform and product suite, Contact360 is the only contact center solution that combines the features and functionality of cloud UC, collaboration and contact center with a full range of connectivity and end to end managed network services, delivered over Fusion's robust and fully diverse nationwide network to provide a complete, single source solution.

"Fusion is honored to receive TMC's award for product excellence. Contact360 is a unique and powerful solution that converges voice, desktop, data, web and mobile technologies to extend a full complement of UC features to the Contact Center while distributing the full functionality and advanced reporting capabilities of the Contact Center across the enterprise," said Russell P. Markman, President of Fusion's Business Services. "Unlike other contact center solutions, Contact360 is fully integrated with our own proprietary voice platform and rides over our own managed network to provide a single delivery and service environment. Our customers have one point of contact, one contract, one invoice and one platform, reducing administrative burdens and eliminating the finger pointing so often associated with multi-vendor environments," Mr. Markman continued.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize Fusion with a Product of the Year Award for 2017. I have always been impressed with their commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our distinguished judges, Contact360 has proven to be among the best IP communications solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued innovation from Fusion."

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.