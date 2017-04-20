Fusion Secures $2.1 Million, Five Year Contract to Provide Single Source Cloud Solutions to Leading Midwestern and Southeastern Health System

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, has secured a $2.1 million, five year cloud solutions contract with a leading health system. The company cited Fusion's productivity-enhancing cloud communications and collaboration services, integrated cloud connectivity with Quality of Service guarantees, experienced, live technical support and exemplary reputation for providing a superior customer experience.

Fusion's team of experts will provide a comprehensive suite of cloud services including:

An advanced, fully integrated cloud services platform providing scalable, converged voice and data solutions to accommodate future growth

A single source solution for the cloud, with one integrated invoice and single point of contact

Advanced billing, reporting, monitoring and management systems

24 x 7 network operations monitoring

24 x 7 live maintenance, technical and customer support

The health system was impressed with Fusion's robust, geographically diverse nationwide network, which in combination with its integrated, single source cloud solutions will enable the company to reliably and securely connect multiple managed branches of the health system across multiple states.

Fusion's ability to provide a comprehensive suite of additional cloud services as part of its end-to-end managed network solution was also an important consideration for the healthcare institution as it looks to migrate more of its business to the cloud over time.

"For more than 30 years, this leading hospital system has established a tradition of excellence sponsoring community initiatives and collaborations that address the causes and consequences of poverty, including residential care for the homeless and low-income childcare as well as education-related efforts for childcare providers and disengaged parents. We are gratified to have earned the trust and confidence of this community-focused organization that shares Fusion's dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience," said Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President of Business Services.