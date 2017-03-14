Fusion Secures Three-Year, $725,000 Contract to Provide Single Source Cloud Solutions to Leading Software Development and IT Staffing Company

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, has secured a three-year, $725,000 cloud solutions contract with an international technology staffing and services firm. The company cited Fusion's single source solutions and robust, geo-redundant national cloud access network for its selection.

Fusion's team of experts will provide a comprehensive suite of cloud services including:

An advanced, fully integrated cloud services platform providing scalable, converged voice and data solutions to accommodate future growth

A single source solution for the cloud, with one integrated invoice and single point of contact

Advanced billing, reporting, monitoring and management systems

24 x 7 network operations monitoring

24 x 7 live maintenance, technical and customer support

Fusion's ability to provide a wide range of additional cloud services as part of its end-to-end solution was also an important consideration for the company as it looks to migrate more of its business to the cloud over time.

With 60 locations across North America, the company enables enterprises to achieve digital transformation of their businesses, while relieving them of associated IT staffing and workforce management burdens. It was looking for a partner that could converge its voice and data requirements while optimizing its network to drive cost efficiencies and increase productivity. After evaluating a range of providers, the company selected Fusion for its end-to-end managed network and integrated, single source cloud solutions that eliminate the complexity and "finger pointing" often associated with multi-vendor service environments. Fusion's ability to deliver diverse connections to the cloud to ensure business continuity was another key factor in the company's selection of Fusion, allowing the company to focus on its own clients' requirements for scalable, flexible and comprehensive solutions.

"We are looking forward to growing with this leader in meeting the technical and digital needs of enterprises across the U.S. and Canada," said Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President of Business Services. "With over 20 years of experience supporting its clients' digital transformations, this customer has focused on cutting edge technology and a level of service second to none. We're pleased that the company has selected Fusion to help it stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving technology landscape."

About Fusion