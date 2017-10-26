Fusion Selected by Leading Southeast Insurance Company to Provide Cloud Communications Solution for FEMA Hurricane Relief Efforts

Mission Critical Inbound Contact Center Deployed in 48 Hours to Process Victims' Federal Emergency Claims

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, has been selected to provide a complete turnkey contact center solution to support the emergency hurricane relief efforts of an insurance claims adjustment company based in the southeastern U.S. The company specializes in a full range of claims adjustment and catastrophic emergency services, and cited Fusion's advanced, single source cloud solutions and quick response to its requirement for a 48-hour turnaround for the three year, approximately $100,000 award.

Fusion mobilized a rapid deployment team to deliver a fully equipped and functioning cloud based inbound contact center solution, including cloud communications, connectivity and necessary equipment. Fusion's integrated cloud solutions made it possible to combine connectivity between multiple, geographically dispersed locations with advanced voice and unified communications features and functionality quickly and efficiently. The solution was engineered, provisioned and implemented in less than two days, meeting the company's demanding time schedule to begin its support of critical FEMA relief efforts.

"In any emergency, time is of the essence, and doing whatever it takes to get the job done as completely and quickly as possible has been a hallmark of our service for decades. This leading insurance claims adjustment company recognized its own sense of urgency and commitment in Fusion, and we are honored that it placed its trust in us to help meet the needs of suffering populations after a catastrophic storm," said Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President of Business Services.

"We know that all customer requirements are not the same, and Fusion's proprietary, advanced cloud services platform enables us to rapidly develop and deliver solutions that meet specialized customer applications, wherever and whenever the need arises. We are proud of our history of service excellence, providing service continuity in times of crisis through natural and man-made disasters," Mr. Markman continued.

