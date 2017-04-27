Fusion Sets First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call for Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 after the market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Following the announcement, Fusion CEO Matthew Rosen and CFO Michael Bauer will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Dial-in: (844) 883-3892 (domestic) / (412) 317-9248 (international) Webcast: ir.fusionconnect.com under "Events"

Participants should dial in or log on 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be placed into the Fusion call. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at (949) 491-8235.

About Fusion