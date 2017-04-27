Fusion Sets First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call for Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOURCE: Fusion
NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 after the market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Following the announcement, Fusion CEO Matthew Rosen and CFO Michael Bauer will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.
To access the call, please use the following information:
Participants should dial in or log on 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be placed into the Fusion call. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at (949) 491-8235.
About Fusion
Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.
Fusion Contact:Brian Coyne(212) 201-2404Email contactInvestor Relations:Chris TysonMZ North America(949) 491-8235Email contactwww.mzgroup.us
