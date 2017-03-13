Fusion Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Conference Call on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Fusion CEO Matthew Rosen and CFO Michael Bauer will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, March 20, 2017

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT

Live / Archived Audio Webcast: ir.fusionconnect.com under "Events"

Live Dial-in: (844) 883-3892 (toll free) / (412) 317-9248 (international)

Interested parties should dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be placed into the Fusion call. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at (949) 491-8235.

About Fusion