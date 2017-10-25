Fusion Sets Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call for Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Fusion CEO Matthew Rosen and CFO Michael Bauer will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, November 13, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-857-6932

International dial-in number: 1-913-312-1473

Conference ID: 2969072

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.fusionconnect.com.

About Fusion