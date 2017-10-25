Fusion Sets Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call for Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Fusion CEO Matthew Rosen and CFO Michael Bauer will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
To access the call, please use the following information:
Date: Monday, November 13, 2017
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-857-6932
International dial-in number: 1-913-312-1473
Conference ID: 2969072
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.fusionconnect.com.
About Fusion
Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud services platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.