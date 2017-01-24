Fusion Wins $300,000 Cloud Solutions Contract with Major West Coast Auto Dealership

Dealership Cites Fusion's Single Source Solution for Driving Efficiencies Across the Enterprise

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that its single source cloud communications solutions were recently selected by a rapidly expanding auto dealership on the West Coast. The $300,000, three year contract reflects Fusion's growing success in its specialized retail vertical market strategy, which focuses on delivering a full complement of the integrated solutions a retail enterprise needs to benefit from the cloud. The dealership cited Fusion's single source cloud solutions for its award of the long-term contract, noting that Fusion's end to end managed support relieves the dealership from the costly administrative burden of managing multiple vendors in support of its cloud-based communications requirements.

The dealership was looking for a single solution cloud services provider that could drive cost efficiencies across its locations while meeting its increasing voice and data requirements. It has experienced rapid growth since first opening its doors decades ago, and has seen a corresponding rise in its network and communications needs and expense, as well as administrative and IT support burdens. It was impressed by Fusion's ability to lower costs and deliver experienced, end to end support 24 x 7 x 365. Additionally, the dealership cited its confidence in Fusion's team of seasoned technology experts as a key reason for its decision to select the Fusion cloud.

Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President of Business Services, said, "This growing dealership has ranked number one in sales and customer satisfaction in its region every year for over a decade. Its highest priority is to ensure that its customers enjoy the best possible experience, and it demands the same level of reliability and quality in all of its relationships. We're pleased that the dealership has placed its trust and confidence in Fusion's single source solution, which integrates its voice and data requirements while lowering costs and eliminating the finger pointing associated with multiple vendor environments."

