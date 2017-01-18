Fusion Wins Three-Year, $100,000 Contract to Provide Managed Cloud Services to Business Process Software Company

Win Highlights Cross Selling and Upselling Opportunities from Recently Acquired Apptix

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that it has signed a three year, $100,000 contract with a resource optimization and business process software company in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area. The company's software solutions help some of the world's largest enterprises and government agencies identify the projects or resources that drive the most return on their organizations' investments. Fusion, through its recently acquired Apptix team and infrastructure, will provide its fully integrated cloud computing solutions for the customer's servers, network and workstations.

The software company cited Fusion's experience and proven record of success in architecting, delivering and supporting the secure, reliable and scalable Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions that will facilitate its migration to the cloud. Key to its decision to work with Fusion was its need to significantly lower the high cost of managing and maintaining its own IT environment to allow it to focus on its core mission.

"This leading software company is known for its passion for excellence, with a commitment to deploying cutting edge technology in support of its innovative business solutions. We are gratified that the company has placed its trust in Fusion and our fully managed cloud solution, allowing it to focus precious IT resources on its customers' success," said Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President of Business Services.

Fusion's integration of Apptix, which was acquired two months ago, is well under way, and includes initiatives to drive cross selling and upselling of an integrated portfolio of cloud services. Apptix significantly expands Fusion's reach to the desktop and into the customer's IT environment and contributes a powerful cloud computing infrastructure with significant available capacity to support anticipated growth.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.