Fusion Wins Three Year, $640,000 Contract to Provide Specialized, Secure Cloud Solutions to Leading Northeast Teaching Hospital and Medical Center

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that a major Northeast teaching hospital and medical center has signed a three year, $640,000 contract with Fusion to upgrade the healthcare institution's communications infrastructure with secure, high quality cloud solutions that reduce costs and ensure business continuity. The Fusion solution integrates the company's award-winning cloud communications services with truly diverse cloud connectivity in support of the hospital's ongoing technology innovation efforts and disaster recovery planning strategies. The hospital looked to Fusion to deliver a solution with built in business continuity that will maintain the security and integrity of patient information as well as minimize any possible downtime.

The hospital cited Fusion's willingness to engineer a customized solution that solved its key concerns at a competitive price while protecting its existing technology investments. Because Fusion's cloud solution's intelligence resides within the company's advanced cloud services platform, resources can be shared and burstable, enabling the hospital to securely and cost-effectively route traffic based on rapidly changing requirements across its facilities. In combination with true connectivity diversity, this built-in business continuity guarantees additional capacity should the need arise due to a natural or any other emergency.

"Since it first opened as a simple dispensary serving the poor of its community over one hundred years ago, this healthcare institution has pioneered many clinical procedures that have increased the health and well-being of the patients who rely on it for care. The hospital recognized from the start that investing in technology would improve care and reduce costs, and has established a culture of innovation throughout the organization. We are delighted to have been selected as a trusted technology partner to help ensure that the quality of its facilities matches the quality of its clinical services," said Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President of Business Services.

