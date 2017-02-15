Fusion Wins Three Year Contract with the Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos, P.C.

Fusion's Single Source Cloud Solutions Selected by the Major Mid-Atlantic Law Firm to Move Business-Critical Communications to the Cloud

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that the Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos, P.C., a major Mid-Atlantic law firm, has signed a three year agreement with Fusion to upgrade the law firm's communications infrastructure, facilitating its migration to the cloud while protecting its significant technology investments. Fusion's comprehensive, fully integrated cloud solutions replace the law firm's aging, premise-based systems with advanced solutions that converge the voice and data requirements of its employees. The Fusion cloud solution delivers powerful UCaaS communications and collaboration features and functionality to increase staff productivity, and the diverse and secure network connection to the cloud required to access them.

The law firm cited Fusion's unique single source solution for its selection, noting the importance of one contract, one contact and one invoice in driving efficiencies throughout its service environment. Fusion's managed end to end services are delivered over its robust, geographically diverse and secure network. This nationwide cloud network enabled Fusion to provide a single, end to end managed service, eliminating the finger pointing so often associated with multi-vendor environments, and provided an additional reason for the firm's decision to deploy the solution across its seven office locations. The company was also impressed with Fusion's powerful administrative portal, which offers the firm direct control over its extensive and expanding voice network.

"Our mission is to deliver peace of mind to our clients, simplifying complex and confusing legal processes and inspiring confidence and trust by extending a single hand to shake. We have found that Fusion is committed as well to solving the problems that keep its customers up at night. Fusion's single source solution will not only increase productivity and reduce costs for the firm, but will deliver peace of mind with a swift, secure and seamless path to the cloud," said Dean Hadjis, CFO of the Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos. P.C.

"This major law firm has represented clients in several states across the region for over 50 years. Well known nationally and respected for its tradition of excellence, it has set the highest standards for service quality and expects that same commitment from its service partners. That is why we are especially gratified that this outstanding firm has placed its confidence in our single source cloud solutions," said Russell P. Markman, Fusion's President of Business Services.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

About the Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos, P.C.

For over fifty years, the Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos, P.C. has improved the lives of individuals, families and small businesses by obtaining the compensation they deserve for injuries suffered. Founded on a tradition of service and with a distinguished history of success, the law firm's dedicated legal team is respected for its skills, experience and unyielding dedication to serving communities in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. Mr. Angelos, who is an owner of the Baltimore Orioles, is well known for acts of charity and philanthropy.