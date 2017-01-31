Fusion's President and COO, Don Hutchins, to Present at ITEXPO

Presentation to Focus on Successful Strategies to Recruit, Retain and Motivate Sales Partners in the Technology Space

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Fusion ( NASDAQ : FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, today announced that Don Hutchins, its President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the ITEXPO conference on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 6:05 pm (EST). ITEXPO, the world's leading business technology trade show, will be held at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 8-10, 2017, and is expected to attract more than 6,000 attendees.

Mr. Hutchins has over 40 years of experience leading growing technology companies, and has played a major role in championing competition in all sectors of the communications industry. Fusion, with over 500 active sales partners nationwide, has 20 years of experience developing strong and successful relationships with its nationwide network of distribution partners. In his presentation, which is sponsored by ChannelVision at its CVx Expo co-located with ITEXPO, Mr. Hutchins, who has been at the forefront of implementing successful sales partner programs for many years, will discuss lessons learned to review the best practices for technology companies to build and maintain successful relationships with their distribution partners.

"One of Fusion's main strategic objectives is to expand the distribution of our comprehensive and fully integrated suite of cloud solutions in partnership with the many experienced technology professionals in channel sales today. In particular, we have found that sales partners are looking for service providers like Fusion who can solve customers' complex problems with single source solutions that deliver everything a customer needs to migrate successfully to the cloud," Mr. Hutchins said.

"The increasingly rapid pace of change in our industry requires strong and enduring relationships built on the highest standards of integrity, commitment to service excellence and unwavering dedication to advancing mutual success. I look forward to sharing our experience with the ITEXPO technology community," Mr. Hutchins continued.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.