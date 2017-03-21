Future Farm Engages CFN Media to Cultivate New Investor Audience

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media", "CannabisFN"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, today announced that Future Farm Technologies Inc. ("Future Farm") ( CSE : FFT) ( OTCQB : FFRMF) has engaged CFN Media to conduct a market visibility program, beginning on March 20, 2017.

"We are very excited to be working with Future Farm -- a leading indoor plant growth technology company specializing in LED lighting, mobile applications and vertical farming solutions for the cannabis industry," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "With an exceptional management team and rising demand for indoor growing technology, the company is well-positioned to generate cash flow and make selective acquisitions to expand its portfolio."

"We are very pleased to be working with CFN Media," says Mr. William Gildea, Future Farm's CEO and Chairman. "CFN Media is renowned for bringing cannabis companies and like-minded investors together and being included as a featured CFN Media company is a great milestone and honor for Future Farm. During this campaign we intend to continue our hard work in developing our extraction and cultivation projects in California, building our produce farm in Baltimore, expanding sales of our COB grow lights and making selective acquisitions to increase our revenue portfolio. We believe CFN's additional exposure highlighting our efforts will introduce us to a wider investor pool and ultimately benefit our shareholders."

CFN Media will leverage its extensive reach and presence with both mainstream and cannabis-focused investors and financial media across North America to elevate Future Farm's financial brand and attract high-quality long-term investors.

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), a leading creative agency and media network dedicated to the worldwide cannabis, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

CFN launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm's business model includes developing and acquiring technologies that will position it as a leader in the evolution of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) for the global production of various types of plants. Future Farm provides scalable, indoor CEA systems that utilize minimal land, water and energy regardless of climate, location or time of year and are customized to grow an abundance of crops close to consumers, therefore minimizing food miles and its impact to the environment. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generate yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land. The contained system provides many other benefits including seed to sale security, scalability, consistency due to year-round production, cost control, product safety and purity by eliminating environmental variability.

The Company is also in the business of designing and distributing LED lighting solutions utilizing the COB and MCOB technology. The Company is focused on delivering cost efficient lighting to North America via advanced e-commerce sites the Company owns and operates. LEDCanada.com which caters to B2B customers is a supplier of the newest and highest demand LED solutions. The Company also owns and operates COBGrowlights.com which caters to both large and small agriculture green houses and controlled cultivation centers.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.futurefarmtech.com.