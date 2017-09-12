Future Farm Harvests First California Cannabis Crop and Releases Video of Cultivation Facility

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Farm") ( CSE : FFT) ( CSE : FFT.CN) ( CNSX : FFT) ( OTCQB : FFRMF) is pleased to announce that it has harvested the first cannabis crop from the previously announced Riverside County, CA cultivation facility and is currently drying, curing, trimming and packaging the flower in preparation for sale and distribution to medical patients in California later this month. The list of strains included in the harvest are Sour OG, Cookies N' Cream, Girl Scout Cookies, Martian Candy and Fire OG. The Company is estimating the harvest of approximately 90-lbs with a market value of $144,000 - $180,000. The Company is also pleased to announce that a video of the cultivation facility is now online and available for viewing.

Investors are encouraged to view the Company's video, filmed July 2017, by clicking on the following link:

CLICK: CULTIVATION VIDEO

"The video features our LED Canada line of COB LED grow lights and gives our investors a behind the scenes view of our emerging cannabis company," comments Bill Gildea, Future Farm's CEO. Mr. Gildea continues, "We now have fully built out the cultivation operations and are currently scaling the oil extraction business to meet the growing market demand while compiling data from our LED grow lights with positive expectations all around."

"We are pleased with the progress of the California operations and have been critically assessing key performance indicators along the way," comments John Sweeney, Future Farm's COO. "We have achieved the goal of creating an operational footprint within the state of California and we are encouraged to see a return on the investment of time and capital. As a team, our next step is to maximize efficiency of the cultivation and extraction operations and scale to meet the evolving market demand."

Future Farm would also like to take this opportunity to announce that a Shareholder Conference Call will be held at 12:00 PM EST (9:00 AM PST) on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. The dial-in number is (888) 352-6809, and the participant passcode is 6381901. We invite all Shareholders to attend and to submit questions no later than Friday, September 15th at 5:00 PM EST. Questions may be emailed to investor@futurefarmtech.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Future Farm Technologies Inc.

William Gildea, CEO & Chairman

About Future Farm

The Company's business model includes developing and acquiring technologies that will position it as a leader in the evolution of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) for the global production of various types of plants. Future Farm provides scalable, indoor CEA systems that utilize minimal land, water and energy regardless of climate, location or time of year and are customized to grow an abundance of crops close to consumers, therefore minimizing food miles and its impact to the environment. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generate yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land. The contained system provides many other benefits including seed to sale security, scalability, consistency due to year-round production, cost control, product safety and purity by eliminating environmental variability.

The Company is also in the business of designing and distributing LED lighting solutions utilizing the COB and MCOB technology. The Company is focused on delivering cost efficient lighting to North America via advanced e-commerce sites the Company owns and operates. LEDCanada.com which caters to B2B customers is a supplier of the newest and highest demand LED solutions. The Company also owns and operates COBGrowlights.com which caters to both large and small agriculture green houses and controlled cultivation centers.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.