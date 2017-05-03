Future Farm Leverages Experienced Team to Build Value -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article covering Future Farm Technologies Inc.'s ( CNSX : FFT) ( OTCQB : FFRMF) management team and why they are uniquely qualified within the cannabis industry.

CEO

Chairman and CEO William Gildea has over 20 years of experience in environmental businesses as the founder of ECAP LLC, a boutique investment firm committed to transforming environmental concerns into business opportunities. Before founding ECAP, he held senior positions at Connecticut Bank & Trust and the Phoenix Investment Counsel, as well as founded Environmental Warranty and Converted Organics Inc.

Operational Experience

Director & COO John Sweeney has 16 years of direct cGMP manufacturing (current good manufacturing practices) experience at industry-leading biotechnology companies like Pfizer, Wyeth, and Genzyme. In addition, he has industry experience as the former Vice President of Operations at Tilray, a 60,000 square foot federally licensed Canadian medical cannabis operation in Vancouver Island where he played an important role in developing the facilities.

Mr. Sweeney's extensive knowledge and experience in the requirements of regulated manufacturing for commercial and clinical products make him uniquely qualified to help build out Future Farm's operations. As a former liaison for auditing regulatory agencies like the FDA and EMA, he's also uniquely qualified to handle the many regulatory hurdles that companies face operating in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

Mr. Sweeney is supported by a talented advisory board that consists of industry professionals throughout the country. For example, Chris Lesh has over 10 years of experience with cannabis cultivation and dispensing in Washington State, while Derek Ross has worked as an industry consultant for over 10 years helping design facilities for clients. These individuals and others bring valuable connections to Future Farm as it builds its presence.

BOD

Mr. Gildea is supported by Directors Scott McDermid and Craig Stanley. Mr. McDermid is a real estate investor that has built up an extensive network of real estate investors that own facilities ready to convert lighting to LED technologies. And, Mr. Stanley founded a successful consulting firm -- CBO Financial Inc. -- that has helped mission driven organizations in the development and financing of projects that revitalize distressed communities.

CFO Scott Davis, CPA, CGA, is a CPA that has past experience in several senior management positions, including four years at Appleby as an Assistant Financial Controller and two years at Davidson & Company LLP as an Auditor.

