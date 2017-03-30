Future Farm Makes Progress in First Quarter of 2017 -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing the progress made by Future Farm Technologies Inc. ( CSE : FFM) ( OTC PINK : FFRMF) during the first quarter of 2017. After building out its technology portfolio, the company doubled down on the cannabis industry by forming a high-profile advisory board, establishing management agreements, and creating a presence in Florida to take advantage of the state's burgeoning medical cannabis industry.

Future Farm Closes on 15-Acre Property in Florida & Appoints John Sweeney as Chief Operating Officer

Future Farm announced that it closed on its previously announced definitive agreement to acquire a 15-acre parcel of land in Redland, Florida, in a county that is designated to legally cultivate, process and dispense cannabis. With the acquisition, the company has the potential, if fully licensed, to develop 15 acres of cannabis cash crops and is positioning itself to be part of the Florida cannabis market as it rolls out in 2017.

Read the entire press release here: https://futurefarmtech.com/future-farm-closes-15-acres-cannabis-zoned-land-florida-appoints-john-sweeney-chief-operating-officer/

Future Farm Creates Cannabis Advisory Board & Appoints Expert Cultivator Chris Lesh

Future Farm announced the creation of a Cannabis Advisory Board and selected Chief Operating Officer John Sweeney to serve as the Chairman of the Board. In addition, the company announced that it has selected Mr. Chris Lesh as the board's first member with over 10 years of experience within the cannabis cultivation and dispensary industry in Washington State and Production Director for Privateer Holdings Inc.

Read the entire press release here:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FFRMF/news/Future-Farm-Announces-Creation-of-Cannabis-Advisory-Board--Appoints-Expert-Cultivator-Chris-Lesh?id=152804&b=y

Future Farm Subsidiary Manages Cannabis Oil Extraction Facility & New $1 Million Private Placement is Announced

Future Farm announced that it entered into a management agreement with a California non-profit company that has secured a sublicense to legally manufacture cannabis oil using a non-volatile method compliant under the MMRSA. In addition, the company announced a $1 million private placement designed to raise capital to make strategic acquisitions and continue the expansion of its other businesses over the coming years.

Read the entire press release here: https://futurefarmtech.com/future-farm-announces-agreement-cannabis-oil-extraction-facility/

Future Farm Adds Derek Ross to Cannabis Advisory Board & Announces New Trading Symbol

Future Farm announced the appointment of Mr. Derek Ross as the second member of its Cannabis Advisory Board. Mr. Ross has extensive experience in extraction in Cannatech Medicinals, a Mass. registered cannabis dispensary. In addition, the company announced that it has changed its U.S. trading symbol to FFRMF to better reflect its name change and better target investors in the United States.

Read the entire press release here: https://futurefarmtech.com/new-trading-symbol-addition-advisory-board-future-farm/

Future Farm Expands Cannabis Advisory Board with New Members

Future Farm announced the addition of Mr. Donny Sizemore and Mr. David Gawitt as the third and fourth members of its Cannabis Advisory Board. Mr. Gawitt and Mr. Sizemore have extensive experience in extraction, cultivation, and the marketing of cannabis products and services, as well as extensive backgrounds and industry relationships that makes them great strategic additions to the advisory board.

Read the entire press release here: https://futurefarmtech.com/future-farm-announces-new-cannabis-advisory-board-members/

Future Farm Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement

Future Farm announced that it completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $2,071,174. Each unit is comprised of one share of common stock and one-half share purchase warrant that's exercisable at C$0.37 per share with certain acceleration clauses. The proceeds from the raise added to the company's existing cash position and provide flexibility for expansion and acquisitions.

Read the entire press release here: https://futurefarmtech.com/future-farm-closes-subscribed-private-placement-gross-proceeds-2071174/

Future Farm Subsidiary Manages Cannabis Cultivation Facility

Future Farm announced that it entered into a management agreement with a California non-profit company that has secured a sublicense for the purpose of cultivating premium grade cannabis in Riverside County. The cultivation facility will supply high-grade cannabis to the previously announced extraction facility where it will be further processed into premium grade concentrates. The company expects to help the non-profit operate and expand in a 17,000 square foot cultivation facility.

Read the entire press release here: https://futurefarmtech.com/future-farm-subsidiary-manage-cannabis-cultivation-facility/

Future Farm Acquires High Volume Cannabis Oil Extraction Equipment

Future Farm announced the purchase of a state-of-the-art extraction machine for the manufacture of concentrated cannabis oil and purified distillate. The equipment is designed to rapidly manufacture premium cannabis oil using a closed-loop system that provides high throughput with minimal maintenance and labor. The equipment is expected to be delivered, installed and in full production within the next 90 days.

Read the entire press release here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FFRMF/news/Future-Farm-Acquires-High-Volume--State-of-the-Art-Cannabis-Oil-Extraction-Equipment?id=153945&b=y

Please follow the link to read the full article on CannabisFN.com: http://www.cannabisfn.com/future-farm-makes-tremendous-strides-first-quarter-2017/

