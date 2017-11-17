Future Farm Partners with Israeli Company to Develop Elite Cannabis Clones -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Nov 17, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing the need to develop a wide variety of standardized cannabis plants for a vast array of potential applications, and the efforts of Future Farm Technologies Inc. ( CSE : FFT) ( CNSX : FFT) (CN.FFT) ( OTCQB : FFRMF) to solve the problem.

The cannabis industry is expected to experience a significant growth spurt next year following the legalization of recreational cannabis in California and across Canada. While the industry should see significant demand, many companies still struggle to produce reliable products in terms of cannabinoid, terpene, and flavonoid profiles. Cloning technology could help address many of these problems by creating genetically identical cannabis plants.

What are Cannabis Clones?

The most common way to breed cannabis plants is to cross a male and a female plant through pollination to create seeds. Since these seeds are a genetic hybrid of both parents, they don't necessarily have the same characteristics. This creates a problem in the medical cannabis industry where researchers rely on stable concentrations of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids to deliver a consistent therapeutic benefit to patients.

Clones are tissue-cultured produced plants that are genetically identical to the plant from which they were taken. In its most basic form, clones are simply branches that are cut from the parent plant that eventually grow roots of their own. The benefit is that growers can create exact replicas of their best performing plants that will have the same characteristics, while they don't need to spend the time and money needed to pop new seeds.

Industrial scale cannabis cloning enables growers to access specific cannabis strains that have ideal concentrations of cannabinoids like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). Rather than buying seeds and taking a gamble, these growers can be certain that they're getting exactly what they want in terms of the plant's characteristics. They can then reliably produce extracts and other products from these plants over time.

Rahan Leads the Market

The cloning process may be relatively simple in its most basic form, but mass-scale cloning requires significant technology and expertise. Rahan Meristem Ltd. is a world-renowned global agro-biotechnology company that has established itself as an expert in the space. With more than 250 employees across five locations, the company produces millions of plants each year that are exported to more than 20 countries around the world. It is also conveniently headquartered in Israel, which is in many ways the epicenter of cutting edge cannabis research.

For example, the company has recently worked with Evogene Ltd. to develop banana plants that are resistant to Black Sigatoka disease. Evogene contributed the genome editing technology and Rahan contributed its propagation know-how and massive seeding production lines that could bring the breakthrough to scale. The company works with a number of partners like these to develop breakthrough plant clones.

In addition to its mass production capabilities, Rahan specializes in molecular and classical genetics, plant cell and tissue cultures, plant biochemistry and physiology, and industrial biotechnology. This means that the company has the personnel and technology to help not only mass produce clones, but optimize their genetics to meet end market needs. It is also important to note that Rahan's approach to maximizing and refining genetics does not produce plants that are labeled GMO, or Genetically Modified Organisms.

Promising Joint Venture

Future Farm Technologies recently announced a new 50/50 joint venture with Rahan Meristem Ltd. Under the agreement, Future Farm will provide funding and an indoor, air conditioned laboratory in the United States or Canada and Rahan will contribute its proven and proprietary technology to mass produce elite clones of cannabis and hemp plants that can be sold for medical purposes around the world.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rahan Meristem, an esteemed leader in the agro-biotechnology industry," said Future Farm Technologies CEO Bill Gildea. "Rahan has shown long term dedication to producing elite clones of bananas, plantains, and other plants for its customers worldwide. We are lucky to have Rahan's desire to take its proven technology to work on producing the same results for cannabis and hemp."

A major aspect of the agreement is the 50/50 rights to the Intellectual Property that results from the collaboration. In other words, the plants developed are patentable, and the companies have agreed to share in the profits. The potential end markets are very large, including growers of both hemp and cannabis, biopharmaceutical companies looking to develop drugs, and companies developing nutraceutical and personal care products based on the plant.

Together, the companies should be able to create hyper-specific strains to meet a variety of needs. For example, a pharma company's research may indicate that a certain mix of cannabinoids and terpenes shows promise for the treatment of a disease indication. That exact mix is not easily produced with more traditional methods of propagation, but Rahan has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to effectively and efficiently create reproducible plant strains with very complex and specific requirements.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/future-farm-partners-israeli-company-develop-elite-cannabis-clones/

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/