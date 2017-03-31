A future indoor pool in Napierville thanks to joint funding from the federal and Quebec governments

NAPIERVILLE, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Quebec recognize the importance of having good recreational infrastructure that promotes healthy lifestyles, enables communities to be more inclusive, and serves as an ideal venue for sports activities. Thanks to joint funding from the two governments, the Municipality of Napierville will obtain a new sports facility that will enhance the quality of life of local residents, as well as sustainably promote increased sports activity and prosperity for this municipality.

Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay-Lacolle, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Stéphane Billette, Member of the National Assembly for Huntingdon and Chief Government Whip, on behalf of the Honourable Sébastien Proulx, Quebec's Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports, Minister of Families and Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, today announced that the governments of Canada and Quebec will each invest more than $960,000 for the construction of a future indoor pool in Napierville. This financial aid comes from the New Building Canada Fund, Small Communities Fund - Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component. The Municipality of Napierville will also invest more than $960,000, for a total investment of nearly $2.9 million.

The project involves the construction of an indoor swimming pool, which will include a jet pool, a slide, a control room and locker rooms. Once built, this new infrastructure will promote healthy lifestyles to local residents, especially young people and students.

Quotes

"Cultural and recreational infrastructure helps make our communities places where families can have fun, where neighbours can get together, and where Canadians can celebrate the many cultures that make up our country. Our government is proud to be making investments that improve the quality of people's lives, while fostering economic growth and creating high-paying middle class jobs. "

Brenda Shanahan, MP for Châteauguay-Lacolle, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"By supporting construction projects, such as this one, we are demonstrating our desire to make safe and accessible facilities available to local residents and to help municipalities ensure the quality of their infrastructure over the long term. This project in the Municipality of Napierville will enable Montérégie Region residents to practice sports and physical activities on a regular basis, while encouraging them to adopt physically active lifestyles."

Stéphane Billette, MNA for Huntington and Chief Government Whip, on behalf of the Honourable Sébastien Proulx, Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports, Minister of Families and Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region

"It is with great pride and joy that the Municipality of Napierville welcomes today's announcement of support from the Small Communities Fund. We would like to extend our warmest thanks for the support expressed by our parliamentary representatives, Brenda Shanahan and Stéphane Billette, and their respective teams who have accompanied us throughout this process. This indoor pool project will enable us to meet a growing need of our local residents, while at the same time allowing us to significantly enhance our recreational facilities. This pool will provide services for children and adults and help ensure that Napierville continues to be a great place to live."

Chantale Pelletier, Mayor of Napierville

Quick facts

The Small Communities Fund (SCF) is a joint federal-provincial program coordinated by Infrastructure Canada in partnership with the provinces and territories. In Quebec, the Fund is administered by the Quebec Department of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy. The goal of this program is to provide financial support to Canadian municipalities with fewer than 100,000 residents to help them acquire infrastructure that can enhance their cultural, sports, recreational, and tourism assets or safeguard public property.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

In the 2017 Budget, the Government of Canada is announcing investments of nearly $2.2 billion over 11 years to support social infrastructure in Canadian communities, including $1.8 billion over 10 years for cultural and recreational infrastructure.

