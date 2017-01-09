The Future of IRT is in Your Hands - Leveraging Mobile Technology to Bring Clinical IRT into the 21st Century, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Industry expert Kelly Knowles, PMP and Director of Client Services at Bracket to provide insight into managing and operationalizing various aspects of clinical trials as well as identifying challenges and the technology based solutions needed to overcome them

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Clinical IRT has undergone some disruptive transformations. Workers involved with clinical trials are carrying connected smartphones in their pockets and using it with their daily work routines. Many IRT vendors have made Web pages mobile friendly which is a really good start. In this session, a discussion of some extraordinary study management benefits for moving into an App-based Clinical IRT approach.

Provide a better site-patient experience with the aid of mobile technology

Minimize study medication dispensation errors and ensure accurate, correct subject identifiers - Correct subject, correct investigational product, at the correct dose

Streamline the IMP inventory and accountability process

Capture subject input and the effects of the study medication

Test the BYOD waters with an online-only patient diary platform leveraging a specific patient-oriented branded App

Join Kelly Knowles on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 10am EST (3pm GMT. For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: The Future of IRT is in Your Hands - Leveraging Mobile Technology to Bring Clinical IRT into the 21st Century

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/6/11G126684/Images/Bracket_LogoLockup_TM_RGB-250px-1371732674561.jpg