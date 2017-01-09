The Future of IRT is in Your Hands - Leveraging Mobile Technology to Bring Clinical IRT into the 21st Century, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

SOURCE: Xtalks
Industry expert Kelly Knowles, PMP and Director of Client Services at Bracket to provide insight into managing and operationalizing various aspects of clinical trials as well as identifying challenges and the technology based solutions needed to overcome them
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Clinical IRT has undergone some disruptive transformations. Workers involved with clinical trials are carrying connected smartphones in their pockets and using it with their daily work routines. Many IRT vendors have made Web pages mobile friendly which is a really good start. In this session, a discussion of some extraordinary study management benefits for moving into an App-based Clinical IRT approach.
Join Kelly Knowles on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 10am EST (3pm GMT. For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: The Future of IRT is in Your Hands - Leveraging Mobile Technology to Bring Clinical IRT into the 21st Century
Contact:Dian RazakTel: +1 (416) 977-6555 ext 352Email: drazak@xtalks.com
Bracket is a specialty services provider dedicated to helping pharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations achieve greater certainty and accurate outcomes in their clinical trials by seamlessly leveraging science, technology and operational excellence.
