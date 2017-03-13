A future sports complex for Rimouski residents thanks to joint funding from the federal and Quebec governments

RIMOUSKI, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Quebec recognize the importance of having good recreational infrastructure that promotes healthy lifestyles, creates inclusive communities and contributes to a high quality of living. Thanks to joint funding from the two governments, the City of Rimouski will benefit from a new sports facility that will enhance residents' quality of life, while promoting sports and supporting sustainable prosperity for the municipality.

David Lametti, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Member of Parliament for LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, along with Jean D'Amour, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, on behalf of Sébastien Proulx, Minister of Families, Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports, Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, announced investments of more than $12 million from each of the governments for the construction of a sports complex in Rimouski. The financial aid was allocated under the New Building Canada Fund, Small Communities Fund - Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure component. The City of Rimouski will provide the balance of the cost, for a total investment of more than $38 million.

The project consists in the construction of a sports complex that will include two skating rinks (one of them Olympic-size), a semi-Olympic-size swimming pool, and a recreational beach along with a recreational pool. Once built, this eagerly anticipated new complex in Rimouski will promote healthy lifestyles for local residents, particularly youths and students.

Quotes

"Sports infrastructure helps keep our communities healthy. The future Rimouski sports complex will give the community another focal point and allow the City to distinguish itself on the sports scene, while contributing to the development of the region for future generations. Our government is proud to be making investments that improve the quality of people's lives, contribute to economic growth and strengthen the middle class."

David Lametti, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Member of Parliament for LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"By supporting renovation and rehabilitation projects such as this one, we are demonstrating our desire to make safe and accessible facilities available to local residents, and to help municipalities ensure the long term quality of their infrastructure. In addition to benefiting athletes in physical education programs, this project in the City of Rimouski will also enable Bas-Saint-Laurent residents to engage in sports and physical activities, thus promoting the adoption of active lifestyles."

Jean D'Amour, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, on behalf of Sébastien Proulx, Minister of Families, Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports, Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region

"It is with enthusiasm that we welcome the announcement of the two levels of government for the construction of the sports complex. The complex is destined to become a special place for engaging in physical activity, entertaining the family and hosting major sporting events. It adds itself to the facilities that promote the adoption of healthy lifestyles for all citizens, one of the values ΓÇïΓÇïintegral to our Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development."

Marc Parent, Mayor of Rimouski

