FutureLand Corp (FUTL) Joins the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - FutureLand Corp. ( OTCQB : FUTL), a dynamic growth company in the cannabis sector, announced today that it has joined the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA).

The NCIA is the only national trade association advancing the interests of the legitimate and responsible cannabis industry. They are leading the charge to ensure the industry is treated fairly under federal law.

Some of the benefits FutureLand Corp. will enjoy as a member include but are not limited to:

FutureLand CEO, Cameron Cox, stated, "We believe joining the NCIA will help us solidify our spot as a major player in the emerging cannabis industry. Many of our verticals will require commercial partners and the networking opportunities provided through the association will be a great source of leads for us. The credibility gained by being a part of the association will also make vendors more likely to work with us as we expand our operations."

The NCIA's major function is as the nation's only cannabis industry Political Action Committee supporting candidates who work to provide better access to banking and reforming the tax code to bring about a fairly-regulated and legal cannabis industry.

About FutureLand Corp.

FutureLand Corp., a Colorado company, is a cannabis and hemp specialty zoned land leasing company formed to capitalize upon the emerging global cannabis market. FutureLand, focuses on target acquisition, zoning, license fulfillment, site plan preparation and financing of cannabis or hemp grow facilities throughout the United States. We give growers the opportunity to grow. We monetize through leasing the land, leasing the structures on the land, financing interest revenue and management fees associated with cultivation centers. FutureLand retains ownership of all the land and the structures. FutureLand leases to both medical marijuana, retail marijuana as well as industrial hemp growers. FutureLand does not currently grow, distribute or sell marijuana. To request further information about FutureLand, please email us at info@futurelandcorp.com, log onto our website at http://www.futurelandcorp.com, or visit us on FB @ futurelandcorp and Twitter @futurelandcorp.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.