FutureLand (FUTL) Enters into an Agreement to Acquire 40% Stake in LCS-GLeaf LLC, a Company Which Specializes in TeleMedicine and the Issuance and Distribution of lifestyle Prepaid Debit Cards

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - FutureLand Corp. ( OTCQB : FUTL), a leading provider of strategic real estate investment, grow facilities and material solutions to the medical and recreational global cannabis industry, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to joint venture with Greenleaf Holdings, LLC. to acquire the established telehealth and prepaid "lifestyle" debit card business. In addition to the "lifestyle" debit cards, LCS-GLeaf, LLC has created prepaid membership benefits packages which includes telemedicine which allows the members to have 24 / 7 face to face access to board certified physicians. These virtual doctor visits are instrumental for everything from routine medical check-ups to various medical diagnoses and prescriptions, all from the comfort of your own home.

Cameron Cox, CEO of FutureLand Corp., said, "There is an incredible market for telehealth medical services that can save time and money for the consumer. We envision a cannabis 'lifestyle' debit card with multiple membership benefits packages that dove tail very well with the industry. It is a new vertical for us, but one that we think will be very powerful going forward."

FutureLand is acquiring 40% of LCS-GLeaf for FUTL shares and Greenleaf Holdings, LLC will control the additional 60%. The GreenLeaf principals have a deep understanding of marketing that will be a great advantage to the company. Michael Butler, CEO of LCS-GLeaf, stated, "The opportunity to bring our programs along with years of experience and expertise combined with FutureLand and GreenLeaf Holdings should make for an unprecedented vertically integrated opportunity."

There is an online platform to talk directly with doctors 24/7, able to make diagnoses and write prescriptions without ever going to a doctor's office. The time saving aspect of this feature will also save people money for concerns that don't equate to more than needing to get assurances about health or a needed prescription. For $9.99 a month members can greatly diminish worry and get the care they need no matter what it is that they are calling about. If, for example, someone ate a rather large dose of THC infused chocolate and needed to speak with a doctor immediately, they could do that.

In today's internet-connected society, Doctor-On-Call knows no limits. With this platform, healthcare is literally available everywhere; your smart phone, laptop, or tablet opens a doctor's office at your need, from anywhere in the world with phone or internet access. Priced at a fraction of traditional healthcare.

About FutureLand Corp.

FutureLand Corp., a Colorado company, is a cannabis and hemp specialty zoned land leasing company formed to capitalize upon the emerging global cannabis market. FutureLand, focuses on target acquisition, zoning, license fulfillment, site plan preparation and financing of cannabis or hemp grow facilities throughout the United States. We give growers the opportunity to grow. We monetize through leasing the land, leasing the structures on the land, financing interest revenue and management fees associated with cultivation centers. FutureLand retains ownership of all the land and the structures. FutureLand leases to both medical marijuana, retail marijuana as well as industrial hemp growers. FutureLand does not currently grow, distribute or sell marijuana. To request further information about FutureLand, please email us at info@futurelandcorp.com, log onto our website at http://www.futurelandcorp.com, or visit us on FB @ futurelandcorp and Twitter @futurelandcorp.

