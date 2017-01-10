FutureWorld (FWDG) 2017 Plans & Strategies - Moving Ahead with Clean Balance Sheet & Booming "Green" Rush

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - FutureWorld Corp. ( OTC PINK : FWDG), a Cannabis technology incubator & accelerator, provides the current year in review to its shareholders.

Dear Shareholders:

The Cannabis industry is the fastest-growing industry in the United States and had its biggest year ever which grew by another 6 states in 2016. ArcView Market Research released its fourth edition of "The State of Legal Marijuana Markets" report, which includes forecast of the legal cannabis market projecting to generate $21.8 billion annual sales by 2020. The research group also made comparison of the legal marijuana market which could surpass national Football League, to reach $25 billion by 2027. Additionally, 60 percent of Americans want to legalize cannabis with an increase of 31 percent compared to 2000. The largest cannabis economy is California which is estimated to bring billions in revenue by 2020.

Our job at FutureWorld is to facilitate the growth of this industry by bringing to life exciting technologies and innovations, creating wealth for the company and its shareholders. Investment in this ever growing industry is not without risk if a pragmatic approach is not part of the investment process. We offer this pragmatic approach by limiting risk through our multi-company investments thesis mitigating risk-all investment in only one company.

Who We Are

FutureWorld focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of cannabis related products and services. As a Cannabis Technology Incubator and Accelerator, FutureWorld will incubate and fund leading technologies, products, and services for Cannabis industry (including Industrial Hemp) combining resources to strengthen the company and the industry.

FutureWorld follows a well-tested business incubation model; the seed fund model. The seed fund model thesis is based on a combination of "high-quality filter" and "broad portfolio" approaches. The high-quality filter attempts to ensure that the very best minds, teams and ideas get into FWDG. The broad portfolio approach, statistically, discovers a few breakaway companies in order to provide the big returns to investors. So far the Company has funded 6 companies in 2015 and expects to fund more in 2016.

How We Make Money

We make money by exiting our incubated companies through a sale, reverse merger, merger or an IPO. In any case, some or all of the proceeds, whether in stock or cash, will be returned to the shareholders as dividend. For FutureWorld, our main revenue is derived from cash and marketable securities through our exits.

In most cases we own from 19% to 100% of the companies being incubated by FWDG. According GAAP, we would need to consolidate the financials of all the holdings until they are sold or spun off. Products or services revenue generation by our companies is not our business model, as an incubator, but only a successful exit will define our revenue stream.

Moving Forward

Last year, our main concentration was to fully support our incubated companies such as FutureLand Corp (FUTL), HempTech Corp (HTCO) and CB Scientific (CBSC) to reach full independence and sustainability. We are happy to inform that we have accomplished that task. So 2017, will be the year of FutureWorld with more investments, in exciting cannabis related technologies and services, and cash or stock dividends.

Our Debts

In 2016, we have cleaned out close to $350K worth of toxic debt, with less than $200K left on our books. In the next weeks and months, in 2017, we are planning on cleaning out the remaining debts off our books and continue 2017 with a clean balance sheet. Going forward we will no longer need to fund our operations and investments through toxic debts. We are planning on utilizing RegA+ and Private Placements to fund our operations and investments partnering with investors all across America for a mutual non-toxic relationship.

Technologies Currently Considered

Currently, the company is looking into investing in the following technologies and companies in the next few months:

Medical Marijuana Home Delivery Software

Cannabis related Pharma companies

Cannabis related Medicinal Delivery Systems & Devices

Seed to Sale Tracking Systems

B2C & B2B Social Media Platforms

Marketing & Branding Companies

Marijuana Breath Analyzer

Technologies Currently in Development

B2C & B2B Social Media Platforms to compete with Massroots & Leafly

Seed to Sale Tracking System brought in by Verecis Corp to compete with MJ Freeway

Marijuana Breath Analyzer utilizing CB Scientific Technology

Cannabis Medicinal Delivery Device utilizing CB Scientific technology

2017 will be a great year for the industry and for the incubators such as FutureWorld Corp. We are planning to bring about a real change to how we do business and how we help facilitate the growth of this fantastic industry.

About FutureWorld Corp.

FutureWorld (FWDG), a Delaware corporation, is a leading provider of advanced technologies and solutions to the global cannabis industry. FutureWorld, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of cannabis related products and services, such as industrial Hemp. FutureWorld, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and professional THC and CBD test kits, pharmaceutical grade CBD oil solutions, SafeVape vaporizers, smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal cannabis. Our wireless agricultural smart sensor networks offer precision to the agriculture, irrigation systems, and greenhouses for the global cannabis and hemp industry. FutureWorld and its subsidiaries do not grow, distribute or sell marijuana.

As the only Cannabis Technology Accelerator, FutureWorld will incubate and fund leading technologies, products, and services for Cannabis industry (Industrial Hemp) for foreseeable future; bringing value to its core and its shareholders.

To request further information about FutureWorld, please email us at info@futureworldcorp.com, log onto our website at http://www.futureworldcorp.com or visit us at our Facebook page facebook.com/futureworldcorp or on Twitter @futureworldinc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.