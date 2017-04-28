NASSAU, BAHAMAS --(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Tourism is our number one industry and it is The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism's aim to deliver world-class experiences and events. We are extremely disappointed in the way the events unfolded yesterday with the Fyre Festival. We offer a heartfelt apology to all who traveled to our country for this event.

The organizers of the festival recently asked the Ministry of Tourism for support for their private event. The Ministry of Tourism is not an official sponsor of Fyre Festival.

Given the magnitude of this undertaking the MOT provided support, as we do with all international events. We offered advice and assisted with communication with other government agencies. The event organizers assured us that all measures were taken to ensure a safe and successful event.

A team of Ministry of Tourism representatives is on the island to assist the organization to ensure a safe return of all Fyre Festival visitors. It is our hope that the Fyre Festival visitors would consider returning to the Islands Of The Bahamas in the future to truly experience all of our beauty.

