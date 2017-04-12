New DP1.2-Vision KVM Extender Series offering 4Kp60 video plus USB 2.0 extension on display at G&D booth N5624 from April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, NV

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Icron Technologies Corporation, a leader in USB and video extension technology, announced today that G&D North America (G&D), a leading manufacturer of digital and analogue KVM solutions, will be showcasing its DP1.2-Vision KVM Extender Series incorporating Icron's patented ExtremeUSB® technology at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 24-27.

The DP1.2-Vision-XG supports uncompressed 4K Ultra HD video at 60Hz frame rates along with audio, RS232 and full bandwidth USB 2.0 signals extended up to 400m over multi-mode fiber or up to 1km over single-mode fiber. Alternatively, the DP1.2-Vision-XG can support 8K video at 30Hz using two video channels or at 60Hz using four video channels.

For applications where signals have to undergo complex switching, G&D offers systems deploying their bespoke video compression. The DP-Vision1.2 KVM extender supports 4Kp60 video with audio and USB 2.0 up to 1km over single-mode fiber or up to 140m over CAT 5e/6/7 cable and can be used in combination with G&D's matrix systems.

Both DisplayPort KVM extender systems incorporate Icron's ExtremeUSB suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with all major operating systems: Windows®, macOS™ and Linux®.

"We are extremely pleased to show our new DP1.2-Vision-XG and DP-Vision1.2 KVM extenders at the NAB Show in Vegas," said Jochen Bauer, G&D's Marketing Director. "Our solutions offer media professionals the choice of pixel-perfect 4Kp60 video extended over fiber or copper, complete with High Speed USB 2.0 support via ExtremeUSB."

"Broadcast solution integrators are being tasked to support higher resolutions than ever before," said Glenn Antonelli, Vice President of Marketing at Icron. "G&D's DP1.2-Vision KVM extenders provide 4K and 8K video traffic coupled with USB 2.0 signals to meet the extension needs of even the most demanding bandwidth hungry applications."

A demonstration of G&D's KVM extender systems will be featured in booth N5624 for the entire duration of the NAB Show at the Las Vegas Convention Centre. Free tickets are available by using G&D's guest invitation code: LV5882.

Icron: Glenn Antonelli, Vice President of Marketing, glenn.antonelli@icron.com

G&D: Jochen Bauer, Marketing Director, bauer@gdsys.de

About Icron Technologies

Icron Technologies is the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's patented extension technology extends USB and video devices over many media types including CAT 5e/6/7, Fiber, Wireless, DisplayPort® and over a corporate LAN while featuring the ExtremeUSB® and ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with Windows®, macOS™ and Linux® operating systems. Icron's extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including proAV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing and isolated USB, or anywhere a computer needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. icron.com

About G&D North America

G&D North America Inc. as a part of the G&D Group, serves as the sales and support office for North, Central and Latin America. According to our corporate philosophy for providing best possible consultancy and after-sales service, the on-site team of industry experts provides ideal local accessibility for our customers. Guntermann & Drunck was founded in 1985 and is now regarded as one of the foremost manufacturers of digital and analogue KVM solutions. For more than 30 years, G&D customers have been convinced by their core competencies in extending, switching and distributing standardized computer signals. With a wide array of KVM solutions, G&D serves customers from small to medium-sized companies up to international enterprises of all industries. G&D assures qualitative, customer‐oriented individual expert advice from planning over initial operation up to support. Solutions from G&D optimize IT applications e.g. in telecommunications, the finance sector, digital signage, control stations or control rooms, industrial production and automation, broadcast engineering as well as in the office. Please visit gd-northamerica.com or gdsys.de/en.

About the 2017 NAB Show

NAB show, held April 22-27, 2017 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest convention encompassing the M.E.T. effect: the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With 103,000 attendees from 166 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, the NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For more details, visit nabshow.com.