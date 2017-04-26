G/O Digital Launches New Video Production and YouTube Advertising Services

Digital marketing agency expands product offering to meet the needs of today's local business

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - G/O Digital, online location-based marketing experts, today introduced a new line of marketing products to help business owners tap into the power of video for building brand presence. The company now offers a Video Advertising solution which uses precise audience targeting to effectively connect audiences and drive traffic. In addition, a new Video Production offering will provide a streamlined process for clients to create a series of professional videos, including creative direction, filming, production, and editing for a competitive set fee. This further supports the suite of services and strategies G/O Digital provides clients to establish awareness and attract more customers.

"Online video is now one of the most effective ways to build awareness and attract prospects, and it is a powerful tool to influence consumers in the purchase process," said Tim Fagan, President and CEO of G/O Digital. "By providing an affordable way for our clients to engage potential customers with video, we're giving them the opportunity to get an edge over their competition."

Simply being present online is not enough to be effective. In today's digital marketplace, brands need to be proactive in capturing prospects and engaging them with interesting, relevant and valuable content. Research from Insivia.com shows that four times as many customers prefer to watch a video about a product than read about it. Consumers are also more likely to make a purchase after viewing a video.

The new Video Advertising service from G/O Digital includes a custom strategy taking individual client goals into consideration whether they be building brand awareness, engaging with customers, or tracking conversions. Each client campaign will be highly targeted to hone in on the right audiences and continually optimized for increased results.

For those clients who need help with the creation of video, the Video Production service enables businesses of all sizes to access a professional video production team to create high-quality videos from start to finish at a highly competitive price. From copy and creative, to footage and on-site production, right through to final edits, the package includes four short videos to get clients' video advertising campaigns off the ground.

"At G/O Digital, we're committed to providing our clients with the right tools to be relevant, get found online, and drive strategy," said Fagan. "The addition of video services opens up a new channel to help local businesses set themselves apart, engage more customers and boost their brand awareness. We're looking forward to taking our clients' efforts to the next level."

G/O Digital offers brand building and digital advertising solutions to help business be found online by the right customers. To learn more, please visit www.godigitalmarketing.com.

About G/O Digital

G/O Digital, a TEGNA Inc. company, helps businesses and franchises of all sizes reach local customers when and where they are ready to buy. The award-winning team of digital marketing experts at G/O Digital build brands online with web design, local search advertising & optimization, social media management & advertising, email marketing and so much more. Boost leads, retain customers and grow your business with G/O Digital. For more information, visit godigitalmarketing.com.