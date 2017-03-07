G6 Hospitality Leverages RedOwl to Prevent Insider Threats

Top Lodging Company Boosts Protection of Sensitive Data of Company and Guests

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - RedOwl, the leading provider of insider risk solutions, today announced that G6 Hospitality, known for its iconic economy lodging brands, Motel 6 and Studio 6 in the U.S. and Canada, has deployed the RedOwl Insider Risk Management platform to mitigate the risk of negligent, compromised and malicious employees leaking sensitive company intellectual property or customer data.

G6 Hospitality owns, operates and franchises over 1,300 lodging locations and employs more than 10,000 team members across the U.S. and Canada. Like many organizations, at G6, email is how business is done -- both internally and with its franchisees who still at times maintain their own email systems. The company selected RedOwl specifically because it is the leading solution for electronic communication content and behavioral analytics as well as having the capability to integrate other critical streams of activity and employee-specific characteristics.

"One of the biggest strains on resources within our security team is ensuring all of our employees across North America are aware of how email should and shouldn't be used and are educated on the risks of phishing and other types of external attacks and internal risky behavior that could result in critical data loss for our organization," said Harvey Ewing, chief information security officer (CISO) of G6 Hospitality. "With RedOwl, our team no longer has that burden, as the platform can analyze and alert potential threats before they become incidents."

RedOwl combines content and behavioral analytics to identify both acts of exfiltration and the potential precursor activities that indicate unwanted behavior in the enterprise, such as data theft and even employee flight risk. Critical to the team at G6 is RedOwl's ability to reduce the noise and false positives typically seen in monitoring as well as to be able to quickly go from alert to in-depth investigation.

"Insider threats can no longer be ignored by organizations looking to protect their intellectual property and customer data," said Guy Filippelli, founder and CEO of RedOwl. "RedOwl is proud to be G6's partner as they work to further protect themselves and their customers from insider threats."

In the year ahead, G6 Hospitality will continue to strengthen its defenses by leveraging more insider risk management capabilities offered on the RedOwl platform.

ABOUT REDOWL

RedOwl helps large enterprise and government organizations mitigate insider threats with technology designed for the modern workplace. Information security and regulatory surveillance teams trust our behavioral analytics platform to provide holistic and actionable visibility of all human risk, ranging from common employee data leaks to malicious insider attacks. With offices in Baltimore, New York City, San Francisco, and London, RedOwl's investors include the Blackstone Group, Allegis Capital, and Conversion Capital. To learn more about RedOwl, visit: https://redowl.com.

ABOUT G6 HOSPITALITY

G6 Hospitality LLC owns, operates and franchises more than 1,350 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 and the extended stay Studio 6 brands in the U.S and Canada, and Hotel 6 and Estudio 6 brands in Latin America. Headquartered in Dallas (Carrollton), Texas, G6 Hospitality was rated one of the top ten hospitality companies according to the Hotel Management 2015 Top Hotel Companies rankings list, which evaluated over 260 hotel companies. For more information please visit G6Hospitality LLC.