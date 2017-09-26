GAC Joins the Open Invention Network Community

DURHAM, NC--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC Group), has joined as a community member. As owner of China's fastest-growing auto brand, GAC Group is demonstrating its commitment to open source software (OSS) as an enabler of electronic vehicle systems.

"The automobile is quickly being reshaped, in everything from telematics to instrumentation to entertainment systems, by digital technologies. The key driver of these rapid advancements are open, collaborative platforms such as Automotive Grade Linux," said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. "We greatly appreciate GAC Group's leadership in joining OIN and supporting patent non-aggression in Linux and adjacent open source technologies."

"GAC Group has entered a new era with faster development in higher-end markets, and an emphasis on innovation and achieving technological breakthroughs, so that our products can achieve greater success in the international market," said the GAC Group, in an official statement. "Given our goal of faster development and higher levels of innovation, building upon open source software is a perfect fit for our strategy. By joining Open Invention Network, we are demonstrating our commitment to open source software, and supporting it with a pledge of patent non-aggression."

OIN's community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About GAC Group

GAC Group is engaged in diversified businesses for both the domestic and international markets, including the design and production of vehicles and parts, auto sales and logistics and related services such as finance and insurance. It has developed an independent and complete system covering production, supply, sales and R&D. Currently, the company owns or has directly invested in dozens of businesses including GAC Motor, GAC Honda, GAC Toyota, GAC Fiat Chrysler, GAC Mitsubishi, GAC ENGINEERING, Honda (China), GAC Hino, GAC Bus, GAC BYD, Wuyang-Honda, GAC Component, GAC Toyota Engine, Shanghai Hino Engine, GAC Business, Tongfang Global Logistics, DaSheng Technology Co.,Ltd, China Lounge Investments, GAC SOFINCO, GA Insurance Brokers and Urtrust Insurance.

With the goal "to develop into a trustworthy public enterprise," GAC Group has been constantly increasing economic benefits, improving asset quality and enhancing profitability, thus achieving favorable financial results. GAC Group's car sales hit 1.65 million units in 2016, up 27 percent from the previous year, maintaining its Chinese automotive market leadership. In 2017, GAC Group climbed 65 places to rank 238th on the annual Fortune Global 500 list. It marked the 5th time that the company had made it onto the list of Fortune magazine's 2017 Global 500.

For more information about GAC Group, please visit http://oversea.gacmotor.com.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Red Hat, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 2,200 community members and owns more than 1,200 global patents and applications. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com.