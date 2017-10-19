GAEMS M155 Full 1080P HD Portable Monitor Now Available for Pre-Order Exclusively with GameStop

Lightweight personal entertainment monitor works with popular gaming consoles including Xbox One X, PlayStation 4 Pro and Nintendo Switch

REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - GAEMS announced today that the new M155 Full HD 1080P performance gaming monitor is now available for pre-order exclusively from GameStop and will launch on November 1. The 15.6" E LED monitor now features full 1080P HD with a resolution of 1920x1080 at 60Hz and 180 nit brightness. Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4 Pro, PS4, PS3, and the Nintendo Switch. The lightweight and powerful M155 HD is the ultimate solution for enjoying games and entertainment wherever you go.

Weighing less than 2 pounds, the sleek and ultra-portable M155 Full HD monitor lets you experience games, videos and more in crisp, detailed Full HD 1080P resolution, and the hinged, anti-slip rubber feet support a 12 degree viewing angle. A zippered neoprene sleeve is included for additional padding and protection while on the go.

Features of the GAEMS M155 Full HD include:

OSD Languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Chinese, and Italian

Micro USB power port

HDMI Port 1.4 (without CEC function)

Integrated speaker

3.5mm headphone jack 1W

¼ camera screw socket compatible with mounts, clamps and tripods

Control buttons for Menu, Volume, Brightness and Power

The M155 ships complete with an HDMI cable, a USB "Y Split" power cable and 5V/2A power adapter plug, a protective neoprene sleeve and remote control. For more information and to pre-order the M155, visit GameStop.com.

About Gaming and Entertainment Mobile Systems (GAEMS)

Gaming and Entertainment Mobile Systems is a U.S. company created by gamers, for gamers. GAEMS is known for consistently producing top quality products including the Vanguard, Sentry, M155 and M240 performance gaming monitors and other gaming accessories. From college students and professional athletes to CEOs and troops stationed around the globe, gamers enjoy the mobility, quality and virtually lag-free competitive advantage of GAEMS.

