GAF Introduces Non-Halogen Polyiso Insulation

Key component of industry's only completely sustainable roofing system

PARSIPPANY, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - GAF, North America's largest roofing manufacturer, is proud to introduce a new non-halogen polyisocyanurate insulation: EnergyGuard™ NH Polyiso Insulation Board. With this product introduction, GAF is the first roofing manufacturer to offer a full line of Red List Free roofing assemblies across their asphaltic and single ply product lines.

The development of GAF EnergyGuard™ NH Polyiso Insulation Board supports the company's commitment to providing architects, contractors, and building owners with affordable products that help them meet their sustainable and environmental design goals. EnergyGuard™ NH Polyiso Insulation Board has all the inherent properties and performance factors polyiso insulation is known for, including one of the highest insulation values and a UL Class A roofing fire rating, but does not contain any halogenated flame retardants.

"There is increasing interest in Red List free products," said Jeanine K. Mulcahy, Product Manager -- Insulation and Fastener Systems for GAF. "The development of EnergyGuard™ NH Polyiso Insulation Board is one more indication that architects and contractors who share our commitment to sustainable design can count on GAF for environmentally preferable products."

Transparent and Red-List Free

Recognizing that numerous jurisdictions have enacted legislation restricting the use of one or more chemical flame retardants, GAF has taken the proactive step of replacing TCPP with a non-halogen material that offers the same flame-retardant properties. As a result, GAF EnergyGuard™ NH Polyiso Insulation Board is one of the few polyisocyanurate roofing solutions with a Declare label designated as Red List Free.

"It's exciting to see this new Red List Free insulation available. We're seeing more and more product options available to project teams pursuing Living Building Challenge certification," said James Connelly, Director, Living Product Challenge at International Living Future Institute.

GAF EnergyGuard™ polyiso is the company's premier line of insulation boards designed for use in practically any low-slope roofing application, including BUR, mod bit, and single-ply systems. EnergyGuard™ NH Polyiso Insulation Boards offers a high insulation value with an excellent "LTTR" value compared to any other FM Class I rated product of equivalent thickness. It also meets FM 4450/4470 and UL1256/790.

About GAF:

Founded in 1886, GAF is the largest roofing manufacturer in North America. The Company is an operating subsidiary of Standard Industries.

GAF products include a comprehensive portfolio of steep-slope and commercial roofing systems, which are supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. Its success is driven by its commitment to Advanced Quality, Industry Expertise, and Solutions Made Simple. GAF was the first roofing manufacturer to offer a Lifetime limited warranty on all of its laminated shingles, which then evolved with the introduction of the GAF Lifetime Roofing System by extending the Lifetime coverage beyond just the roofing shingles.

With a focus on social responsibility, GAF developed Advanced Protection® Shingle Technology, providing excellent durability and wind resistance while reducing the use of natural resources. The company also developed single-ply and asphaltic roofing membranes with excellent durability and high reflectivity to meet the most rigorous industry standards while helping commercial property owners and designers reduce energy consumption.

GAF also supports the roofing industry through CARE, the Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence, which has provided education to nearly 200,000 professionals. CARE's mission is to help professional contractors and distributors build their businesses through sales and management education, and to provide product and installation training to contractors, distributors, architects, property owners, and related industry personnel. For more information about GAF, visit gaf.com.

About Standard Industries:

Standard Industries is a privately-held, global, diversified holding company with interests in building materials, aggregates, and related investment businesses in public equities and real estate. With over 7,500 employees and operations in more than 80 countries, Standard maintains a team-oriented culture of meritocracy, operational excellence, and a passionate focus on investing in its people.